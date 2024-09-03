Kash Patel: Deep State Rewarded Former FBI Officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page $2 Million for ‘Improper Disclosure of Text Messages’ in ‘Rigging a Presidential Election and Breaking the Law’

Kash Patel, former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, has shed new light on the deep-seated corruption within the federal government, particularly targeting former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Patel sat down with former Navy SEAL/CIA Contractor Shawn Ryan, to discuss and promote his book titled, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.”

After overcoming a ten-month delay and a legal battle with the Biden regime, Patel's best-selling book was released last year.

During the explosive interview, Patel pulled no punches, calling out the “Deep State” for its sinister efforts to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump.

In this latest interview, Patel exposed the ‘$2 million’ payout that Strzok and Page received from the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of a settlement related to the improper disclosure of their text messages.

On July 30, 2024, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page, whose communications about Trump on their government phones were revealed as part of the investigation into the now-discredited allegations that the 2016 Trump campaign was linked to Russia, will split a $2 million payday.

Strzok will get $1.2 million, and Page will receive $800,000.

These texts, which have become infamous, revealed their personal disdain for Trump and included references to an “insurance policy” aimed at preventing his presidency, a plot Patel has labeled as nothing short of a coup attempt.

Below is the transcript of the text message:

Lisa Page: Trump’s not going to become president, right? Right?! Peter Strzok: No. No, he’s not. We’ll stop it.

Your FBI at work. pic.twitter.com/eOzlC6PU9B — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 21, 2023

Patel recounted how the FBI and DOJ fought tooth and nail to keep these incriminating messages hidden, redacting them to Congress for over a year.

These texts were only fully declassified after Patel took on the role of Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

However, the most alarming part of the story, according to Patel, is the recent development involving the Department of Justice’s settlement with Strzok and Page.

Patel argued that this settlement is a perfect example of how the Deep State protects its own, rewarding those who participate in its corrupt practices rather than holding them accountable.

Here’s the partial transcript:

Kash Patel: "What the deep state uses the most to cover up their corruption is an illegal application of the classification system. Remember the Lovebirds' texts from… This is a beauty. The Lovebirds' texts from the FBI, DOJ, and Russiagate—Strzok and Page were texting each other. They were running the Russiagate investigation against Trump. They were the heads of the counterintelligence unit at the FBI, and they were having an extramarital affair together. You can't make this stuff up. They're sending each other texts about how much they hate Trump and are going to create an insurance policy to stop Trump. Then we finally find those text messages. You know what the FBI and DOJ did for a year? They redacted them to Congressional investigators and the Congressmen and women running the oversight of their agency. That's just one example. But it gets even better. Here's the deep state in full circle. Just last week, do you know what Strzok and Page received from the Department of Justice? What? A [$2 million] payout to settle a lawsuit that Strzok and Page brought for the improper disclosure of their personal text messages on FBI phones. And the DOJ just rewarded them. They broke the law. They broke the chain of command. They broke every regulation there is in the FBI. They weaponized the system of justice against a political target they hated. We found those text messages, and we got them declassified finally in full when I became Deputy Director of National Intelligence. And the world has now seen them, and they can read them. And that's the best form of transparency. That's why I want this 24/7 declassification office. Don't have me regurgitate it to you. Read it. Get the documents, get the files, get the memos. But the deep state came full circle and gave these guys a payday for rigging a presidential election and breaking the law."

WATCH:

“Former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have settled with the Justice Department over alleged privacy rights violations after the release of their disparaging text messages leveraged by former President Trump to challenge the Russia investigation during his presidency.” pic.twitter.com/60vkm5OBsB — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) September 2, 2024

In the interview, Patel traced the roots of this Deep State corruption back decades, suggesting that its origins can be found in President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warnings about the defense industrial complex.

Patel further explained how this revolving door between Washington and the private sector has allowed the Deep State to flourish.

According to Patel, the Deep State’s activities ramped up significantly with the rise of Donald Trump.

Patel recounted how, even within Trump’s administration, individuals aligned with the Deep State worked against the president.

“How long has this been going on? Decades. But it started slowly. I think Eisenhower was the first to say it in the ’50s, and he started it with the defense industrial complex. He basically said, paraphrasing, ‘If you don’t control this animal, it is going to take over Washington, D.C., and it’s going to take over the purposes of the government’s departments and agencies.’ And to me, there’s probably no better example than the defense industrial complex. But once you layer that in and combine it with what people in these leadership positions for so long have done, which is use Washington as a revolving door, I don’t see it as a Republican or Democratic thing. I see it as a swamp thing. I see it as a question of who’s running these agencies and departments, where do they go afterwards, and how do they get back in? All of these people have connections, direct lines of employment from the private sector to Washington and back to the same firms, the same lobbyists, the same defense contractors, or big agencies. And it’s been going on for decades. I think when Trump hit the escalator, these guys got on steroids because they didn’t care that he was a Republican and that Republicans were backing him. They just didn’t want him there to expose the corruption of the swamp, to expose the deep state. And you saw more Republicans in Trump’s administration. For example, his Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, agreed to wear a wire because then-Deputy Director of the FBI, Andy McCabe, supposedly another Republican, went to the number two cop in the country and said, ‘I need you to wear a wire so we can get information to use the 25th Amendment against President Trump.’ It’s ironic now that we’ve seen Joe Biden and what the 25th is supposed to be used for and what these guys wanted to do to exact a political vendetta. Remember, we exposed during Russiagate Andy McCabe’s criminal activity while running the FBI. We exposed Rod Rosenstein’s criminal activity while signing an illegal FISA, burying evidence of innocence, and lying to a federal court just to surveil a sitting President of the United States. We caught him. And they will stop at no length to get him.”

WATCH — Kash Patel educates @ShawnRyan762 on the logistics of the Deep State: “[They] use Washington as a revolving door. I don’t see it as a Republican of Democrat thing; I see it as a swamp thing. Who’s running these agencies and departments? Where do they go afterwards and how… pic.twitter.com/tRAxKQC0RJ — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) September 2, 2024

Kash Patel suggested that even if Trump wins, cleaning out the deep state won’t happen overnight; it will take several presidential terms.

Patel also suggested to Trump that he needs a 24/7 ‘declassification office’ to assist in dismantling the Deep State.