Kamala’s Border Photo Op BACKFIRES | Drew Hernandez

DEI VP Kamala Harris FINALLY made it down to the Southern Border over the weekend on Friday. She went down to Douglas, Arizona, and spent only 20 minutes talking to a couple of officers while wearing high heels and what appears to be a $62,000 dollar Tiffany necklace for a quick photo op. Users on social media quickly ripped her apart for the clearly staged photo-op on top of neglecting the open border massacre for the past nearly 4 years.

ANGEL mothers, the Border Patrol Union, Arizona locals and ranchers, the Trump Campaign, and members of the media all in unison quickly called Kamala Harris out for the ridiculous display of hypocrisy.

She also spoke at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona, and gave one of the most gaslighting speeches she has given to date.

In her stump speech, she went from claiming during his first administration, President Trump did NOTHING to secure the southern border to holding America’s border security hostage by declaring unless she is elected President, she will not make securing the southern border a priority.

As we all know, she is VP NOW and can shut down the border alongside Joe Biden via executive order.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

Follow Drew on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrewHernandez

Follow Drew on X: https://x.com/DrewHLive