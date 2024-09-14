Kamala’s Border Crisis: Texas DPS Arrest Female Smugglers, Illegals Hiding in Trunk of Car (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Texas DPS troopers discovered two illegal aliens in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop this past Wednesday in Kinney County after the driver, Vanesa Gutierrez, gave consent to search the trunk.

Gutierrez and passenger Crisol Bernice Reyes, both from Fort Worth, were arrested for human smuggling. Troopers also found a firearm inside the car. The two illegal aliens were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

9/11: @TxDPS Troopers arrest two female smugglers from Fort Worth, Texas for smuggling, after finding two illegal immigrants inside the trunk of the vehicle. Vanesa Gutierrez & Crisol Bernice Reyes are charged with human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/sJaSYgzlzO — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 13, 2024

Texas DPS troopers are working across numerous counties in Texas to pursue human smugglers and illegal aliens to make their state a safer place to live.

Earlier this week, DPS arrested two human smugglers in Val Verde county who had three illegal aliens in their vehicle. Two of the illegals ran toward the brush but were caught. All three were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

9/9: @TxDPS Troopers arrest smuggling duo from Shepherd, Texas for smuggling 3 illegal immigrants in Val Verde County. Callie Chreene & Mikayla Bogany, both from Shepherd, TX, are charged with three counts of human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/0Z67PPqLU3 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 12, 2024

Texas has been very successful with Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The operation utilizes Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard to reduce drug flow into the country from the cartels, as well as arresting human smugglers and catching illegal aliens.

Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Federal Government has willfully neglected its Constitutional duties to protect the United States from invasion. Its duties are clearly stated in Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegal aliens have entered the United States since January 2021.