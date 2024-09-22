Kamala Quadruples Trump’s Fundraising Efforts in August, Campaign Now Has Over $400 Million Cash on Hand

While the odds have always been stacked against Donald Trump since he first ran for president in 2015, the fundraising efforts of Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign are making things even harder.

According to the latest filing from the Federal Election Commission, the Harris campaign outraised Trump’s by four times in the month of August, bringing in $189 million in donations.

CNBC reports:

The Harris campaign raised over $189 million in August, more than quadruple the $44 million sum that the Trump campaign brought in. Those figures reflect fundraising specifically for the candidate’s main campaign accounts and do not include donations to the other branches of their political operations. The Harris campaign announced earlier this month a total $361 million August haul from campaign donations joint with the Democratic National Committee and fundraising committees. That dwarfed the $130 million raised between the Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees. These figures do not factor in September donations, including the Harris campaign’s $47 million cash bump from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours following the first and possibly only Harris-Trump debate.

The fundraising haul is partly negated by the fundraising struggles experienced by Joe Biden in the final weeks before he dropped out.

By the end of August, Trump’s total war chest was $295 million, although still outpaced by Harris’s at $404 million.

“The Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race,” Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. “These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement.”

Regardless of how much money is raised, the polls still point to an incredibly tight race, with Trump currently holding a slender advantage.

Yet, with the likelihood of the election once again being tainted by widespread voter fraud, the election may well come down to thousands or even hundreds of votes in one of the key swing states.