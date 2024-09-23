Kamala is a Wolf… Arresting Mother with Sick Daughter! (VIDEO)

As Attorney General of California, Harris led a crackdown on school attendance, making it a criminal misdemeanor – punishable by up to a year in jail – for parents whose children missed at least 10 percent of school days.
In “Arrested by Kamala: A Black Mother’s Story,” Cheree Peoples tells the story of how she spent two years on trial for having a daughter in the hospital with sickle cell anemia.
As a result of this outrageous prosecution, Cheree and her daughter ended up homeless. The real Kamala Harris is exposed. You can hear Peoples tell her story in her own words.
Other Topics today:
- Kamala Harris continues to lie about President Trump.
- Trump’s New tax plan to put cash in your pocket.
- Voters Turn on Kamala
- Democrats refuse to vote for a Bill that would deport Illegal alien sex offenders.
