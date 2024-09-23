Kamala is a Wolf… Arresting Mother with Sick Daughter! (VIDEO)

As Attorney General of California, Harris led a crackdown on school attendance, making it a criminal misdemeanor – punishable by up to a year in jail – for parents whose children missed at least 10 percent of school days.

In “Arrested by Kamala: A Black Mother’s Story,” Cheree Peoples tells the story of how she spent two years on trial for having a daughter in the hospital with sickle cell anemia.

As a result of this outrageous prosecution, Cheree and her daughter ended up homeless. The real Kamala Harris is exposed. You can hear Peoples tell her story in her own words.

