Kamala Harris Torched For Wearing $62,000 Tiffany Necklace During Border Visit Photo Op

Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday for less than 20 minutes after she oversaw the biggest invasion of illegal aliens in US history.

More than 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were installed in January 2021.

Joe Biden’s so-called ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris released more than 13,000 illegal aliens convicted of homicide into the US.

Because of Kamala Harris, more than 15,000 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault are roaming around the US.

BREAKING: In a stunning letter sent to @RepTonyGonzales by ICE, the agency reveals there are currently 13,000+ noncitizens convicted of homicide & 15,000+ noncitizens convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the US as part of ICE’s non-detained docket.https://t.co/KgS5DAWzV9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday for a photo op because she knows the number one issue is border security.

Harris didn’t do anything during her visit to the border.

Her aides made sure to get the perfect photo of her with $62,000 Tiffany’s necklace.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris was on the border for less than 20 minutes yesterday. It wasn’t a border visit, it was a poorly ran photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/rGVVkucswq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 28, 2024

Kamala Harris got torched for wearing a $62,000 necklace to the border.

I'm pleased to see Kamala Harris emphasizing her middle-class upbringing, especially as she wears a Tiffany necklace valued at around $70,000 during her visit to the southern border. pic.twitter.com/rcsYmDFJoX — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) September 28, 2024

‘Middle class’ Harris went to the border for a hurried photo-op that lasted 20 minutes, and made sure to wear her $62,000 Tiffany necklace. What a total fraud! Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/a4Qx7mcfxG — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) September 28, 2024

Kamala Harris visited the border wearing a $62,000 Tiffany’s necklace? pic.twitter.com/N6GZEd1R5F — Rare (@RareImagery) September 29, 2024