Kamala Harris Torched For Wearing $62,000 Tiffany Necklace During Border Visit Photo Op

by
Kamala Harris visits the border for 20 minutes in a photo op

Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday for less than 20 minutes after she oversaw the biggest invasion of illegal aliens in US history.

More than 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were installed in January 2021.

Joe Biden’s so-called ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris released more than 13,000 illegal aliens convicted of homicide into the US.

Because of Kamala Harris, more than 15,000 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault are roaming around the US.

Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday for a photo op because she knows the number one issue is border security.

Harris didn’t do anything during her visit to the border.

Her aides made sure to get the perfect photo of her with $62,000 Tiffany’s necklace.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris got torched for wearing a $62,000 necklace to the border.

Kamala Harris $62,000 Tiffany necklace

