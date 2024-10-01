Kamala Harris Shows Up to FEMA Headquarters, Spends Less Than Five Minutes Reading Off Script, Then Bolts without Speaking to the Press (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris delivers remarks at FEMA headquarters

Kamala Harris on Monday returned from her glitzy fundraiser in California to deliver brief remarks on Hurricane Helene.

120 people have died and more than 1,000 are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

President Trump was on the ground in Georgia on Monday delivering supplies and praying for the victims.

WATCH:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were AWOL all weekend as Americans perished.

Biden was at the beach in Delaware and Kamala Harris was at a glitzy fundraiser in San Francisco.

Harris arrived at the FEMA headquarters to read a pre-written script after being AWOL all weekend as Americans perished in catastrophic floods.

WATCH:

After spending less than five minutes at the FEMA headquarters, Kamala Harris took off before the media could ask her questions.

Kamala Harris couldn’t get out of there any faster. She doesn’t care.

WATCH:

Harris didn’t answer any questions. She smugly sat back as reporters were kicked out of the room.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 