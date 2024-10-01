Kamala Harris Shows Up to FEMA Headquarters, Spends Less Than Five Minutes Reading Off Script, Then Bolts without Speaking to the Press (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Monday returned from her glitzy fundraiser in California to deliver brief remarks on Hurricane Helene.

120 people have died and more than 1,000 are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

President Trump was on the ground in Georgia on Monday delivering supplies and praying for the victims.

WATCH:

President Trump tours damage from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia and shakes hands with the amazing volunteers from Samaritans Purse! pic.twitter.com/ycfmpwt5do — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) September 30, 2024

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were AWOL all weekend as Americans perished.

Biden was at the beach in Delaware and Kamala Harris was at a glitzy fundraiser in San Francisco.

Harris arrived at the FEMA headquarters to read a pre-written script after being AWOL all weekend as Americans perished in catastrophic floods.

WATCH:

Kamala, who just returned from her San Francisco fundraisers, reads directly from a pre-written script as she tells Hurricane Helene victims they have her "support" pic.twitter.com/yVDNUMXLgY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

After spending less than five minutes at the FEMA headquarters, Kamala Harris took off before the media could ask her questions.

Kamala Harris couldn’t get out of there any faster. She doesn’t care.

WATCH:

After returning from her glitzy fundraisers in San Francisco, Kamala Harris showed up to the FEMA headquarters, spent less than five minutes reading off a script about hurricane relief, and then bolted before the press could ask her questions. pic.twitter.com/jzpNRUEObq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Harris didn’t answer any questions. She smugly sat back as reporters were kicked out of the room.

WATCH: