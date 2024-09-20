PATHETIC: Kamala Harris Holds Georgia Rally in Small Ballroom at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Due to Low Attendance (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday.

Harris held her rally in deep blue Atlanta in the small ballroom due to low attendance.

The line to get into the venue was not impressive.

WATCH:

RIGHT NOW: The line waiting to see VP Kamala Harris in Atlanta. She's talking at the Cobb Energy Centre this afternoon focusing on reproductive care – with less than 50 days until the election. Coverage on @ATLNewsFirst at 3/5/6pm. pic.twitter.com/SLLSLNOnsY — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) September 20, 2024

Just look at that crowd!

A look at the Cobb County ballroom where Vice President Kamala Harris will soon deliver a speech outlining her abortion rights policies #gapol pic.twitter.com/oaukmntxu9 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 20, 2024

Harris held the campaign event in the ballroom because she couldn’t fill the larger venues at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The ballroom has a maximum capacity of 650 people.

SCOOP: Kamala Harris downgrades venue for her Georgia event today TWICE due to low attendance Kamala is having some type of event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia today. I know someone who is doing the setup for the event and they… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 20, 2024

Kamala Harris spent the entire time talking about abortion.