PATHETIC: Kamala Harris Holds Georgia Rally in Small Ballroom at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Due to Low Attendance (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris Georgia rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday.

Harris held her rally in deep blue Atlanta in the small ballroom due to low attendance.

The line to get into the venue was not impressive.

Harris held the campaign event in the ballroom because she couldn’t fill the larger venues at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The ballroom has a maximum capacity of 650 people.

Kamala Harris spent the entire time talking about abortion.

