Kamala Harris Debuts Fake Hispanic Accent While Speaking to Congressional Hispanic Caucus (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Wednesday debuted a fake Hispanic accent as she delivered remarks to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“And to everyone, happy Hispanic Heritage Month – which, in my book, is every month of the year,” Kamala Harris said cackling.
Harris told the Hispanic Caucus that her mother was mistreated when she came to the US because she was a short “brown woman with an accent.”
“So, this is a room of long-standing friends. And many of you know my background. My mother arrived in the United States when she was 19 years old by herself. And I spoke about it recently, actually. You know, my mother — I was the eldest child. And as the eldest child, those of us who are, you know you see a lot of things in terms of what your parents go through,” Harris said.
“And I would often see how my mother was treated. She was a five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And I would see how the world would sometimes treat her,” she added.
Someone in the audience shouted, “I love you!”
Kamala Harris responded in a fake Hispanic accent.
“I love you back!” Harris shouted.
Things got awkward when Kamala Harris went off-script.
“I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community,” Kamala Harris said.
