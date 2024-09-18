Kamala Harris Debuts Fake Hispanic Accent While Speaking to Congressional Hispanic Caucus (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Wednesday debuted a fake Hispanic accent as she delivered remarks to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“And to everyone, happy Hispanic Heritage Month – which, in my book, is every month of the year,” Kamala Harris said cackling.

Harris told the Hispanic Caucus that her mother was mistreated when she came to the US because she was a short “brown woman with an accent.”

“So, this is a room of long-standing friends. And many of you know my background. My mother arrived in the United States when she was 19 years old by herself. And I spoke about it recently, actually. You know, my mother — I was the eldest child. And as the eldest child, those of us who are, you know you see a lot of things in terms of what your parents go through,” Harris said.

“And I would often see how my mother was treated. She was a five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And I would see how the world would sometimes treat her,” she added.

Someone in the audience shouted, “I love you!”

Kamala Harris responded in a fake Hispanic accent.

“I love you back!” Harris shouted.

WATCH:

Kamala debuts her fake Hispanic accent while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. pic.twitter.com/Jgc0OXvaPg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

Things got awkward when Kamala Harris went off-script.

“I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community,” Kamala Harris said.

WATCH: