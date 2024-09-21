Kamala Harris Advisor Offers Pathetic Excuse Why Candidate Is Avoiding Interviews (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Kamala Harris has seemingly embarked on an election strategy that allows her to hide from the press while they relentlessly savage President Trump and Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH). Now, her campaign is finally being questioned over this scheme, and they have no good answers.

Former Atlanta Mayor and current Harris advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” to answer Tapper’s questions after a campaign event in Georgia Friday about when the media can expect to hear more from the Democratic nominee. Her response was completely lame.

Lance Bottoms told Tapper that Harris is “a very busy person,” citing her status as a candidate and vice-president.’ She went on to say that Harris is already outlining her policy positions to voters via her campaign rallies, which are entirely scripted.

TAPPER: You were Harris at the rally today in Georgia, and she’s going to be in Wisconsin tonight. Yet she is not sitting down for regular interviews or fielding questions from the press…Why is she not doing more interviews to talk about her policies and answer some of the questions voters have and her change on her views on some of them? LANCE BOTTOMS: Well, Jake, she’s done interviews and I know that we would love or you would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews, but it’s that she’s a very busy person. She’s the vice president as well as a candidate. We heard her today talk about her views on these policies. It may not be in the format that the media would like. It may not be that she’s sitting down doing a one-on-one interview, but we heard her today in Georgia talk about her stance on reproductive freedom.

Here’s why Lance Bottoms’ excuse is so asinine: As Axios previously reported, the Trump/Vance GOP ticket has conducted a whopping 73 interviews with media outlets since July 21 despite both individuals embarking on a demanding schedule.

The Harris/Walz ticket, though, has done only seven combined, less than one per week.

If Harris finds her current workload too stressful, perhaps she should resign as ‘vice president’ or drop out of the Presidential race. But she won’t do so.

Instead, she’s counting on the American voters to be dumb enough to elect a total liberal fraud and polls show this may work.