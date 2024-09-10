KAMALA BORDER HORROR: Illegal Alien Arrested For Drunk Driving and Running Over Two Indianapolis Firefighters, Sending One Airborne

Indianapolis Fire Department

Kamala Harris’s America.

An illegal alien was arrested this week for drunk driving and running over two Indianapolis firefighters.

Cristino Alva, an illegal alien, was drunk and speeding on I65 Southbound when he ran over two firefighters, sending one airborne.

Alva, 30, plowed into firefighters responding to a crash on the side of the highway over the weekend.

The hit sent one of the firefighters airborne and the other was pinned beneath the front of the car.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while the other one sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

Cristino Alva was arrested the next day for operating without ever having a license and causing serious bodily injury while Operating a Vehicle Impaired.

Alva is being held in custody on an ICE detainer.

Thanks to “Border Czar” Kamala Harris more than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in 2021.

Harris also wants to defund ICE and empty out the migrant detention centers.

