KAMALA BORDER HORROR: Illegal Alien Arrested For Drunk Driving and Running Over Two Indianapolis Firefighters, Sending One Airborne

Kamala Harris’s America.

An illegal alien was arrested this week for drunk driving and running over two Indianapolis firefighters.

Cristino Alva, an illegal alien, was drunk and speeding on I65 Southbound when he ran over two firefighters, sending one airborne.

Alva, 30, plowed into firefighters responding to a crash on the side of the highway over the weekend.

4:08 AM – Early this morning 2 #IFD FF's were struck by a vehicle while mitigating an incident on I65 SB at 38th St. The FF's, wrapping up from their original dispatch, & awaiting @IndStatePolice arrival, were hit, when a 30 y/o male driver plowed through the incident scene. pic.twitter.com/tz5yfXvlIJ — Indianapolis Fire Department (@IFD_NEWS) September 7, 2024

The hit sent one of the firefighters airborne and the other was pinned beneath the front of the car.

The hit sent one of the firefighters airborne. While he landed clear of the vehicle – the other was pinned beneath the front of the car. Firefighters on scene were able to remove him and begin trauma care. They immediately radioed dispatch and requested additional resources. — Indianapolis Fire Department (@IFD_NEWS) September 7, 2024

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while the other one sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

The second firefighter sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was admitted to Eskenazi. He was alert and oriented on arrival at the hospital and is under excellent medical care. #ISP investigating. The 30 year old driver was taken into custody. — Indianapolis Fire Department (@IFD_NEWS) September 7, 2024

Cristino Alva was arrested the next day for operating without ever having a license and causing serious bodily injury while Operating a Vehicle Impaired.

Marion County, IN: Yesterday, Cristino Alva was arrested for Operating Without Ever Having a License and Causing Serious Bodily Injury when OVI. He has an immigration detainer hold. Alva is accused of hitting two firefighters when trying to go around a highway accident. pic.twitter.com/qdPK6Pg1Zn — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 8, 2024

Alva is being held in custody on an ICE detainer.

Thanks to “Border Czar” Kamala Harris more than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in 2021.

Harris also wants to defund ICE and empty out the migrant detention centers.