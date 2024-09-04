KAMALA BORDER HORROR: Illegal Alien Arrested After Attacking Tennessee Man with Pickaxe – Victim Found “With Pickaxe Embedded in His Skull”

Kamala Harris’s America.
An illegal alien was arrested after repeatedly attacking a Tennessee man with a pickaxe.
Jeinison Hernandez-Moran, 26, was charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Police said the victim was found in bed with a pickaxe embedded his his skull.
Knox County, TN: On Sunday, Jeinson Saded Hernandez-Moran was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder.
He has an immigration detainer hold.
He is accused of attacking a man with a pickax, the victim was found with it embedded in his skull. pic.twitter.com/KXPDFcXxUA
WVLT reported:
The Knoxville Police Department said a victim is in critical condition and a suspect has been detained after an assault at a home on Morrell Road.
The assault happened at a home in the 1000 block of Morrell Road on Sunday, according to KPD.
Police found the victim laying in his bed with a pick-axe stuck in his skull.
A witness told police they saw the suspect, later identified as Jeinison Hernandez-Moran, hit the victim multiple times.
“He then observed the defendant striking the victim several times in the head with a pick-axe,” the report said. “The witness stated the defendant fled the scene.”
HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME: An illegal alien has been arrested after attacking a Tennessee man with a PICKAXE.
The victim was found "with a pickaxe embedded in his skull."
Another victim of Border Czar Kamala's OPEN BORDER. pic.twitter.com/f2sLYMSKy8
