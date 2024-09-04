KAMALA BORDER HORROR: Illegal Alien Arrested After Attacking Tennessee Man with Pickaxe – Victim Found “With Pickaxe Embedded in His Skull”

Kamala Harris’s America.

An illegal alien was arrested after repeatedly attacking a Tennessee man with a pickaxe.

Jeinison Hernandez-Moran, 26, was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Police said the victim was found in bed with a pickaxe embedded his his skull.

WVLT reported:

The Knoxville Police Department said a victim is in critical condition and a suspect has been detained after an assault at a home on Morrell Road.

The assault happened at a home in the 1000 block of Morrell Road on Sunday, according to KPD.

Police found the victim laying in his bed with a pick-axe stuck in his skull.

A witness told police they saw the suspect, later identified as Jeinison Hernandez-Moran, hit the victim multiple times.

“He then observed the defendant striking the victim several times in the head with a pick-axe,” the report said. “The witness stated the defendant fled the scene.”

