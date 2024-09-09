Just In: Rumble is NO LONGER AVAILABLE in Brazil-A Direct Attack on Freedom of Expression in Yet Another Country

Rumble, the leading free speech platform, has been banned in Brazil, marking a new and alarming attack on freedom of information. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski issued a strong message to users, warning of increasing restrictions in several countries around the world.

In a recent statement, Pavlovski announced that Rumble is no longer available to citizens of Brazil, joining other countries such as France, Russia and China where access to the platform has been blocked. This move comes following the actions of Judge Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court, who has been accused of leading a frontal attack on freedom of expression in the country.

“World powers don’t want Rumble, they don’t want X, they don’t want Telegram, and they don’t want Truth Social. They want to control information, but our companies won’t let them,” Pavlovski said in his message, highlighting how freedom-defending platforms are under siege by those seeking to silence independent voices.

Free Speech Under Attack — A Note from the CEO of Rumble

The impact is profound: platforms like Elon Musk’s X are also off-limits to Brazilians. As advertisers boycott these companies, companies like Rumble are fighting back, fueled by support from committed users.

“ It’s the people who keep us alive and going ,” Pavlovski stressed, calling for people to join Rumble Premium to ensure the battle for freedom of expression continues. As an incentive, Rumble is offering a $10 discount for new annual subscribers who use the promo code “brazil.”

Rumble was also blocked in Russia after refusing to comply with the Russian government’s censorship demands, according to CEO Chris Pavlovski. While platforms like YouTube continue to operate in Russia, Rumble has refused requests to remove content that does not violate its policies, such as channels about marijuana and political topics. Pavlovski said the move underscores tensions over internet freedom and calls into question other platforms’ compliance with Russian regulations.

This attack on freedom of expression cannot be ignored. Censorship is expanding and platforms like Rumble are at the forefront of the fight.

Over the weekend, thousands of people protested against censorship on X and in favor of Bolsonaro’s return. In addition, Lula appeared alone and isolated at the Independence Day parade.

Eduardo Bolsonaro attended the protest against Lula and Moraes wearing a shirt with the logo on the Brazilian flag and the phrase "FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION.

Lula da Silva held a Brazilian Independence Day parade today in absolute solitude. Not a single Brazilian went to support him. Lula held a Brazilian Independence Day parade today, and literally only he and his bodyguards attended.

Representative Nikolas Ferreira alerted the world about censorship and attacks on freedom of expression in Brazil; because "here is the most tyrannical judge in the world, called Minister Alexandre de Moraes, a criminal who uses his powers to silence us"

Original by Joana Campos at Gateway Hispanic.