JUST IN: Nebraska Governor Will Not Call Special Session to Change State’s Electoral Votes After Democrat-Turned GOP State Senator Sabotages Process

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced he will not call a special legislative session to change the state’s electoral votes after a Democrat-turned Republican state senator derailed the process.

President Trump along with Nebraska Republicans tried to simplify the state’s electoral votes by changing it to a winner takes all system before the 2024 election.

President Trump and Republican state lawmakers pushed to give the candidate who wins the state all five electoral votes rather than split it with the Omaha-based 2nd district.

Recall that Joe Biden won Omaha’s electoral vote in 2020 and in a close election, every electoral vote counts.

Governor Pillen said he won’t call a special session after state senator Mike McDonnell, a former Democrat, sabotaged the process and said he would not support the effort to simplify the Nebraska’s electoral votes.

“That is profoundly disappointing to me and the many others who have worked so earnestly to ensure all Nebraskans’ votes are sought after equally this election,” Governor Pillen said. “Based on the lack of 33 votes, I have no plans to call a special session on this issue prior to the 2024 election. I am grateful to the many Nebraskans who made their voices heard during this process.”

“Given everything at stake for Nebraska and our country, we have left every inch on the field to get this done,” Governor Pillen said.

President Trump thanked Governor Pillen for his efforts and blasted state senator Mike McDonnell.

“I would like to thank Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska for trying to help the Republican Party simplify the complexity of the State’s Electoral Map. It would have been better, and far less expensive, for everyone! Unfortunately, a Democrat turned Republican(?) State Senator named Mike McDonnell decided, for no reason whatsoever, to get in the way of a great Republican, common sense, victory. Just another “Grandstander!” Who knows, perhaps one of the others two Republicans that were a “NO” Vote will change their minds. In the meantime, thank you to Governor Pillen and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (“I always preferred a winner take all allocation of Nebraska’s Electoral Votes!) for their hard work and effort. I LOVE OMAHA, and won it in 2016. Looks like I’ll have to do it again!!!” Trump said on Monday.