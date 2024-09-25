JUST IN: House Passes Stopgap Bill to Avert Government Shutdown – Measure Does Not Include the SAVE ACT Which Would Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a three-month stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown in 341-82 vote.
The bill included $231 million for the Secret Service “to carry out protective operations including the 2024 Presidential Campaign and National Special Security Events.”
The measure did not include the SAVE Act which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote.
House Speaker Mike Johnson suspended the rules which requires two-thirds support because he didn’t have the backing from Republicans.
The stopgap bill had to be passed with Democrat support.
The measure will head to the Senate and ultimately to Joe Biden’s desk on Wednesday evening ahead of the September 30 deadline.
PASSED: House sends stopgap funding bill to the Senate in a 341-82 vote.
GOP breakdown is 132-81. All 209 Dems supported it.
— Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) September 25, 2024
The Hill reported:
The House on Wednesday approved a three-month government funding bill to avoid an end-of-the-month shutdown, sending the package to the Senate for consideration.
The chamber cleared the legislation — which would fund the government at current levels until Dec. 20 — in an 341-82 vote. The Senate is expected to pass the stopgap Wednesday night then dispatch it to President Biden’s desk for his signature ahead of the Sept. 30 shutdown deadline.
The legislation also includes $231 million in funding for the U.S. Secret Service after the pair of assassination attempts against former President Trump.
Passage of the package, which came just before lawmakers left Washington until after the November elections, caps off this month’s funding fight in the House. It included a failed attempt by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to pass a partisan stopgap, a push by former President Trump to shut down the government over the absence of a voting bill, and bipartisan negotiations that led to the final product.
The bill passed under suspension of the rules, requiring two-thirds support. Johnson had to abandon plans to bring it up through a regular procedural process due to opposition from some in the right flank that threatened to block it.