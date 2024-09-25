JUST IN: House Passes Stopgap Bill to Avert Government Shutdown – Measure Does Not Include the SAVE ACT Which Would Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a three-month stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown in 341-82 vote.

The bill included $231 million for the Secret Service “to carry out protective operations including the 2024 Presidential Campaign and National Special Security Events.”

The measure did not include the SAVE Act which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson suspended the rules which requires two-thirds support because he didn’t have the backing from Republicans.

The stopgap bill had to be passed with Democrat support.

The measure will head to the Senate and ultimately to Joe Biden’s desk on Wednesday evening ahead of the September 30 deadline.

PASSED: House sends stopgap funding bill to the Senate in a 341-82 vote. GOP breakdown is 132-81. All 209 Dems supported it. — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) September 25, 2024

The Hill reported: