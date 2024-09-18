HERE WE GO: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates 50 Basis Points… Just in Time to Boost Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Just in time to give Kamala Harris a boost.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates 50 basis points – or 0.5% – bringing the benchmark rate to 4.75-5%.

CNBC reported:

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its first interest rate cut since the early days of the Covid pandemic, slicing half a percentage point off benchmark rates in an effort to head off a slowdown in the labor market.

With both the jobs picture and inflation softening, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee chose to lower its key overnight borrowing rate by a half percentage point, or 50 basis points, affirming market expectations that had recently shifted from an outlook for a cut half that size.

Outside of the emergency rate cuts during Covid, the last time the FOMC cut by half a point was in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The decision lowers the federal funds rate to a range between 4.75%-5%. While the rate sets short-term borrowing costs for banks, it spills over into multiple consumer products such as mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.