Joint Operation in the Caribbean Sea by US Coast Guard and UK Royal Navy Seize Millions in Cocaine From a ‘Narco Sub’

Drug trafficking through the Caribbean sea is becoming ever more common, so the US Coast Guard and the UK Royal Navy have joined efforts to counter this criminal activity that is using modern vessels to try to evade detection by law enforcement.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier in the week that it had offloaded more than $54 million worth of cocaine intercepted in the Caribbean Sea in a ‘complex counter-drug mission’.

That including over 1,200 pounds of cocaine that was seized from a semisubmersible vessel, or so-called ‘narco sub’.

CBS News reported:

“The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence offloaded more than 4,125 pounds of cocaine with an street value of about $54 million in Port Everglades, Florida, on Monday, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The drugs were seized in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea during three separate operations.

On Aug. 26, Coast Guard ships and helicopters were assisted by a British Royal Navy team on HMS Trent on a mission to intercept a narco sub in international waters, officials said. Three suspected smugglers and 1,239 pounds of cocaine from the semisubmersible were transferred to federal custody, said the Coast Guard, which released an image of the operation.”

The semi-submersibles are vessels that cannot go fully underwater, and are becoming popular among international drug traffickers as they can sometimes elude detection by law enforcement.

The ‘narco subs’ have sometimes been seized in Colombian waters while heading to the United States, Central America and Europe.

Besides the narco sub interception, eight other suspected smugglers were detained, and will be prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

“‘I am extremely proud of our crew’s tenacity and professionalism, coupled with outstanding coordination with Coast Guard aircrews, during this complex counter-drug mission’, Lt. Matthew Carmine, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier commanding officer, said in a statement.”

The operation took place just days after federal agents seized $33 million worth of cocaine aboard a boat smuggling the drug into Puerto Rico.

But if you read about the operation in a British paper, it sure looks like all the props go to the Royal Navy, with the US Coast Guard playing a secondary role.

The Royal Navy is celebrating its first-ever seizure of a so-called ‘narco-sub’.

BBC News reported:

“Portsmouth-based HMS Trent said its boarding team – comprising US Coast Guard personnel, Royal Marines and specialist sailors – climbed aboard the drugs vessel 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

The Royal Navy said its sea boats were also involved in another high-speed night-time pursuit of suspects.”

Two people were arrested and 12 bales of drugs were seized following a second operation 90 nautical miles north of the ‘narco-sub’.

US Coast Guard says the haul of cocaine has a street value of more than £40m ($54m), while the Royal Navy quoted a street value of £160m ($210m).

“HMS Trent has made eight drug seizures since deploying to the Caribbean in December 2023, setting a new record, the Royal Navy added.

It said the patrol ship had seized more than 9,400kg (20,000lb) of drugs, making it the best hunter of smugglers in the Royal Navy this century.”