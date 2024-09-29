John Kerry Derides First Amendment as Major Roadblock to Government Being Able to “Hammer” Dissent “Out of Existence”

During the Sustainable Development Impact Meeting held by the World Economic Forum (WEF), John Kerry brazenly admitted that first amendment is a threat to government power.

During the discussion, Kerry stated that free speech, particularly on social media, threatens ‘democracies’ by inhibiting the government’s ability to manufacture a consensus through the control of information.

”…I think the dislike like of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing, and that’s part of our problem particularly in democracies — in terms of building consensus around any issue, its really hard to govern today.”

He goes on to describe how gatekeeping information has become increasingly difficult due to the wide array of information providers online that have been made easily accessible via the internet.

“The referees we used to have to determine what’s a fact and what isn’t a fact, it kind of, you know, been eviscerated to a certain degree…”

It is interesting to note that Kerry ended that statement with “to a certain degree,” could this have been a subconscious slip of the tongue? After all, most conservatives are aware that speech IS highly controlled on social media.

Regardless, Kerry and the rest of the Deep State clearly feel like they have not obtained enough control over public opinion online, and that even the small percentage of information providers who are able to break through the rigged system pose a major threat.

“…And people go and people self select where they go for their news and for their information, and then you just get into a vicious cycle. So it’s really, really hard, much harder to build consensus today than any time in the 45-50 years I’ve been involved in this.”

Kerry finally concludes his statement by blatantly admitting that the first amendment threatens the narrative that the government wants to push on Americans to form a general “consensus”.

”Look, if people go to one source and the one source they go to is sick and, you know, has an agenda and their putting out disinformation, our first amendment stands as a major block to the ability to just hammer it out of existence,” he stated.

“What we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern by hopefully having, winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.”

Again, it is interesting to note Kerry’s choice of words. He implies that in order for the government to gain ‘rights’, the people must lose theirs — and his implication is correct.

The plandemic exposed the harsh reality that when people become convinced that those in power are acting in their best interest, many will allow the government to exchange the public’s rights for their own.

The constitution was originally created to restrict the government from impeding on the rights of Americans, and it has been quite effective for much of the existence of the country. However, the constitution still needs to be defended by its citizens and not solely entrusted to the government to uphold.

Watch the clip: