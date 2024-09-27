Joe Rogan Suggests Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Would be a Threat to Free Speech (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan suggested that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be horrible on free speech if they win the election, clamping down on sites like Twitter.

Rogan correctly points out that Harris admitted as much in a recent interview, saying that Twitter must follow the same rules as Facebook and other social media sites. He also pointed out that Tim Walz said that disinformation and ‘hate speech’ are not protected by the First Amendment. They absolutely are.

The fact that Rogan is talking about this is a sign that people know about this issue and are (rightly) concerned about it.

From Kanekoa the Great on Twitter/X:

“I don’t think it [censorship] turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more.” “She openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and Twitter and the possibility that Elon Musk could lose his privileges. There are so many wild things that they are saying.” “Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to misinformation or hate speech. K, well, it certainly does.”

Watch the video below:

NEW: @joerogan warns that the First Amendment is in danger if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win. "I don't think it [censorship] turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more." "She openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and… pic.twitter.com/0gw4u0l5DI — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 27, 2024

Here’s the video of Kamala Harris talking about Twitter:

Kamala supports what Brazil just did to X. How do I know? She wants to do it here: pic.twitter.com/nb4QXRiI9v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2024

Here’s the video of Tim Walz talking about disinformation and hate speech:

Tim Walz: “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy” pic.twitter.com/4pNBwb8Su7 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 7, 2024

Rogan is absolutely right to be concerned about this. Everyone should be.