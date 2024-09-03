Joe Biden Lectures Netanyahu After Hamas Barbarians Execute 6 Jewish Hostages in a Rafah Tunnel

On Saturday, Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza. They were executed by Hamas after the terror group held them hostage for over 300 days.

Hamas blew off Hersh’s arm during their attack on Israel. Then they posted the video online.

This is the barbarity of Hamas.

I am heartbroken by this devastating news. The death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin is a tragedy that lies squarely on the Biden-Harris administration. Hamas shot him in the back of his head. He was an American, and my heart goes out to his family! His life mattered.… pic.twitter.com/QAj3UA6YpQ — Sylvester Anthony III (@SylvstrAnthny) September 1, 2024

There were reports Saturday that Hamas shot Hersh and the other five hostages in the back of the head execution-style.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, American-Israeli parents whose son Hersh was abducted by Hamas from a music festival during the attack on Oct. 7, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ten days earlier.

Over 1,200 people were killed in Israel by Hamas during their bloody attack on innocent civilians on October 7, 2023. Another 250 were taken hostage during Hamas’s bloody terror attack. Around 100 hostages are still missing.

There was a massive protest against Netanyahu on Monday — with likely US involvement although we can’t say for certain.

On Monday Joe Biden lectured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Hamas barbarians executed the Jewish hostages. Biden blamed the Jews.

