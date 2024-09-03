Joe Biden Lectures Netanyahu After Hamas Barbarians Execute 6 Jewish Hostages in a Rafah Tunnel

On Saturday, Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza. They were executed by Hamas after the terror group held them hostage for over 300 days.
Hamas blew off Hersh’s arm during their attack on Israel. Then they posted the video online.
This is the barbarity of Hamas.
I am heartbroken by this devastating news. The death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin is a tragedy that lies squarely on the Biden-Harris administration. Hamas shot him in the back of his head. He was an American, and my heart goes out to his family!
— Sylvester Anthony III (@SylvstrAnthny) September 1, 2024
There were reports Saturday that Hamas shot Hersh and the other five hostages in the back of the head execution-style.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, American-Israeli parents whose son Hersh was abducted by Hamas from a music festival during the attack on Oct. 7, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ten days earlier.
Over 1,200 people were killed in Israel by Hamas during their bloody attack on innocent civilians on October 7, 2023. Another 250 were taken hostage during Hamas’s bloody terror attack. Around 100 hostages are still missing.
There was a massive protest against Netanyahu on Monday — with likely US involvement although we can’t say for certain.
On Monday Joe Biden lectured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Hamas barbarians executed the Jewish hostages. Biden blamed the Jews.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought “forgiveness” from the people of the country for failing to bring back the six hostages who were found dead in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday…
…On Monday, United States President Joe Biden said Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a hostage deal and ceasefire with Hamas. This comes amid reports that a new proposal would be sent to Netanyahu as a “final” attempt to resolve the situation. When Biden was asked if Netanyahu was doing enough, he replied “no”. He added that the US would not give up, and would “push as hard as we can” for a deal.
Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have met negotiators to hammer out a proposal. According to The Washington Post, Biden has been talking to Egypt and Qatar about the contours of a final “take it or leave it” deal that it plans to present to the parties in the coming weeks.
“You can’t keep negotiating this. This process has to be called at some point,” an official told The Washington Post, saying the United States, Egypt and Qatar had been working on the final proposal before the six hostages were found dead. “Does it derail the deal? No. If anything, it should add additional urgency in this closing phase, which we were already in.”