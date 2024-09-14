Joe Biden Freaks Out on Reporter For Asking Him a Question (VIDEO)

On Friday, Joe Biden, the alleged president, held a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine’s push for long-range missiles against its war with Russia.
Biden flipped out on a reporter for asking questions.
Joe Biden has always been a mean, nasty person, but the media has painted him as a kindly benign grandfather.
This is the real Joe Biden and he has only gotten worse because of his dementia.
‘Mr. President, what do you say to Vladimir Putin’s threat of war?” a British reporter asked Joe Biden.
Biden freaked out on the reporter.
“I say you be quiet until I speak, okay? That’s what I said, okay? Good idea?” Biden said scolding the reporter.
The reporter pressed Joe Biden and he once again told him to be quiet.
“You gotta be quiet. I’m gonna make a statement here,” Biden said.
CNN reported:
President Joe Biden is signaling new openness in allowing Ukraine to fire missiles provided by the West on targets deep inside Russia, and plans to discuss the matter with his new British counterpart at the White House on Friday.
Ahead of the meeting, US officials said they did not expect Biden would immediately sign-off on allowing US-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems — known as ATACMS — to be launched on targets inside Russia far from the Ukrainian border.
But like the US, the United Kingdom has sent its own long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Kyiv. Their use, along with use of similar weapons from France, is currently limited to within Ukraine, and any change will require US sign-off — a matter for discussion at Friday’s talks.
The president has long resisted calls from Ukrainian officials to ease restrictions on the weapons. But as the war grinds on, and as the US watches with growing concern as Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, intensive discussions have been underway at the White House about a potential change.