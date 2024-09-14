Joe Biden Freaks Out on Reporter For Asking Him a Question (VIDEO)

On Friday, Joe Biden, the alleged president, held a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine’s push for long-range missiles against its war with Russia.

Biden flipped out on a reporter for asking questions.

Joe Biden has always been a mean, nasty person, but the media has painted him as a kindly benign grandfather.

This is the real Joe Biden and he has only gotten worse because of his dementia.

‘Mr. President, what do you say to Vladimir Putin’s threat of war?” a British reporter asked Joe Biden.

Biden freaked out on the reporter.

“I say you be quiet until I speak, okay? That’s what I said, okay? Good idea?” Biden said scolding the reporter.

The reporter pressed Joe Biden and he once again told him to be quiet.

“You gotta be quiet. I’m gonna make a statement here,” Biden said.

