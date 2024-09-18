Joe Biden Crawls Out of His Hole to Trash President Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday hosts a reception in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in the East Room at the White House.

This is Biden’s only public event for the day.

He crawled out of his hole to trash President Trump.

“We don’t demonize immigrants, we don’t single them out for attacks, we don’t believe they’re ‘poisoning the blood’ of the country. We’re a nation of immigrants and that’s why we’re so damn strong,” Biden said.

“This is the single most consequential election, maybe in the lifetime of anyone standing here because it matters. The other team doesn’t see the world like we see it. They don’t have the same attitude we have. They are the most closed-minded people I’ve ever dealt with,” Biden said.

“If you go back and look, Irish Catholics were discriminated against as much as any other group of people that ever came to this country but guess what? We’re proud as hell for what we’ve done and all of you, protecting our fundamental freedoms,” he said.

WATCH:

Biden describes Republicans as “the most closed-minded people that I’ve ever dealt with.”pic.twitter.com/tNsu2MFF6B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

“In our country, Latino leaders are striving for the American Dream and helping those around them reach it too. From those who have been here for generations to those who have recently arrived, Latinos have pushed our great American experiment forward. They are the community, faith, and union leaders who advocate and stand up for all of us. They are the first responders, who put themselves in harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe.” the White House said.

“And they represent the best of who we are as a Nation — the teachers and doctors, athletes and artists, business leaders, public servants, and so much more. They embody the possibilities of our Nation and the dreams of those who work every day to build a better future for their children, grandchildren, and beyond,” the White House said in a statement.