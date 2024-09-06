Joe Biden Claims His Son Died “Because of a Year in Iraq” – Issues Thinly Veiled Threat to Trump After Repeating Debunked “Suckers and Losers” Hoax (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday to visit the United Association Local 190’s Job Training Center.

Biden at the event in Michigan signed an executive order aimed at promoting high-quality jobs.

“The Good Jobs EO promotes strong labor standards such as family-sustaining wages, workplace safety, and the free and fair opportunity to join a union, and encourages agencies to implement these standards through their Investing in America programs,” the White House laughably said in a statement.

Joe Biden shamelessly lied about the death of his son, Beau Biden.

Biden once again suggested that he is a Gold Star father.

“My son died! Because of year in Iraq,” Biden shouted.

This is a lie.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Biden also repeated the widely debunked Trump ‘suckers and losers’ hoax.

Trump never called veterans ‘suckers and losers.’

After Biden repeated the suckers and losers hoax, he told the crowd that if he was there with Trump he would have “done something” to him.

Biden is not well and Kamala Harris cover up his cognitive decline.

WATCH: