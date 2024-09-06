Jerome Corsi: Oklahoma Added to the List of States with Irregularities in Board of Election Voter Registration Databases Suspected of Fraud

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA. Oklahoma has now been added to the list of states in which Andrew Pacquette, Ph.D., has raised serious voter integrity questions in recent results in the Tulsa mayoral race. The states currently on GodsFiveStones list include New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.

In a highly suspicious August 27 run-off mayoral election in Tulsa, two relatively inexperienced political operatives with pedigree-quality, radically woke Democratic Party credentials beat a conservative Republican CPA, attorney, businessman, and pastor with a long history of community service, in Oklahoma, by the narrowest possible margins

Paquette has charged that State Board of Elections official voter registration databases may contain cryptographic codes of intelligence agency complexity that enable rogue actors to obtain official state voter ID numbers for non-existent fraudulently created voters in an apparently criminal scheme designed to facilitate the certification of fraudulent mail-in votes.

In an August 27, 2024, mayoral election in Tulsa, the conservative Republican candidate, Brent L. VanNorman, led voting through much of election day, only to end third, some 428 votes short of a run-off election (with 31.84 percent of the votes cast), in a contest won by Monroe Nichols, an extremely leftist Tulsa House Representative (with 33.12 percent of the votes cast), and Karen Kieth, a married graduate of Oklahoma State University with a B.A. degree in radio, TV news, and public affairs (with 32.60 percent of the votes cast), and an equally leftist political agenda.

In a hearing on Thursday, September 5, Tulsa District Judge Dawn Moody granted VanNorman a recount. But in an overnight report to GodsFiveStones.com, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to educating the public on issues of voting integrity, the problem in Oklahoma involves Oklahoma’s Board of Elections certifying voters Paquette believes the Oklahoma Board of Education is unaware of systematic irregularities within the official state voter registration database.

In a preliminary report on the Oklahoma State Board of Election voter registration database, Pacquette found that there were approximately 3,500 problematic “clone” registrations, i.e., two registrations assigned to the same voter last name, first name, and date of birth, multiple registrations that could possibly lead to illegal double voting.

Because Oklahoma’s State Board of Election does not maintain purged or delated records in their voter registration rolls, Pacquette concludes “all clone records could be used to double vote.”

He further noted that the number of clone votes in a state with a small population like Oklahoma, “is enough to affect close races where the margin of victory is less than 3,500 in staate races, or less than 332 in a county like Tulsa, which has 664 possible clones.”

Pacquette also noted that statewide, Oklahoma’s official State Board of Election voter registration database has 179,598 out of 2,381,508 (7.54 percent) voters with a registration date that is earlier than the date of birth listed in the state voter record. “Either the registration or birth dates are false,” Pacquette commented. “False data though common in many state voter roles, violates HAVA.”

The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002 in Section 303(A)(4) of HAVA (52 U.S.C. Section 1083(A)(4) mandates as follows: “The state election system shall include provisions to ensure that voter registration records in the state are accurate and are updated regularly … ” Furthermore, Section 303(A)(2)(A)(II) requires the statewide voter registration list be “accurate, complete, and current.”

Pacquette emphasized a corrupt State Board of Election voter registration database fraught with secret codes and other irregularities that would permit fraudulent votes to be certified cannot possibly be used to certify an election, especially not an election in which Mr. Brent Van Norman lost by such a razor-thin margin.

Paquette also noted that surges in voter registration spikes coincident with recent elections dating back to 2016 may indicate suspiously over-aggressive “registration harvesting.” Paquette’s concern involves voter rolls that spiked by 10 percent or more. The Oklahoma State Board of Education appears to have done none or minimal independent verification to check the identities, addresses, or voter qualifications for names political parties harvested this aggressively.

The potential in such vote harvesting efforts to obtain from the Oklahoma State Board of Election legitimate Oklahoma voter IDs without indepenent verification that false or unqualified voters were being rejected appears heightened.

Paquette’s concern is that the type of voter fraud he is finding at the State Board of Election voter registration level may be designed to give non-existent or other fraudulent “voters” legitimate state voter IDs that would permit fraudulent votes to be certified

Final election results from the August 27 mayoral election in Tulsa showed Brent VanNorman’s rivals benefited disproportionately from mail-in votes, with Nichols receiving 771 mail-in votes and Keith 1,636 mail-in votes to VanNuman’s 571 mail-in votes.

Based on Paquette’s preliminary analysis, GodsFiveStones.com is working to develop an official request to the Oklahoma Secretary of State to conduct an independent inquiry into the Oklahoma Board of Elections official voter registration database, similar to the inquiry opened at the request of GodsFiveStones.com in Ohio by Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

