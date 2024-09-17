JD Vance Reveals Trump Was More Upset About Missing ‘Birdie Putt’ on the Sixth Hole After Second Assassination Attempt: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Finish’

The Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition proudly hosted its annual Victory Dinner on September 16, featuring Republican nominee for Vice President and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as the headline speaker.

Speaking to a packed crowd of conservative voters of faith, Vance shared a remarkable and untold story of Trump’s resilience after surviving a second assassination attempt, all while maintaining his signature humor.

The event, held in Cobb County, Georgia, brought together some of the most influential conservative leaders in the nation. Joining Vance on stage were First Lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Senator Katie Britt, former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and RINO Governor Brian Kemp.

Vance recounted an extraordinary phone call he received from former President Donald Trump following a harrowing assassination attempt.

During his speech, Vance shared the chilling story of Trump’s unshakable composure in the face of danger.

“I get a phone call, and it says, Donald J. Trump,” Vance began. “I answer it, and he says, ‘JD, you’re not going to believe this, but they tried to do it again.’ I said, ‘No, they didn’t. You’re joshing me. What’s going on here, sir?’ He says, ‘No, I was playing golf, and the Secret Service found somebody who was trying to shoot me.’”

“I say, ‘Oh my Lord, sir, I’m so glad you’re okay. Are you doing okay, not just physically, but everything’s fine?’ Trump’s response? ‘Yeah, I’m doing fine. This is just who Donald Trump is,’” Vance said.

Trump’s response exemplified his trademark resilience and humor even in the face of danger: “I’m a little mad because I was about to make a birdie putt on the sixth hole, and they wouldn’t let me finish.”

For those who are not familiar with golf, a birdie putt is a putt that results in a golfer completing a hole in one stroke less than the par. A birdie is a cause for celebration and often indicates a golfer’s skill and precision on the green. The par is the number of strokes an expert golfer is expected to take to complete a hole.

Trump was just nearly assassinated, and he’s mad about missing a golf shot.

“The guy is literally like, this happened. He calls me right after. This is 10 minutes after, and he’s pissed off that they won’t let him finish his birdie put right after they found a guy with an AK-47. But by the way, that is the guy that you want to be President of the United States, who’s fazed by nothing, who’s telling jokes afterward,” Vance added.

Vance used the moment to address a larger issue—the toxic political climate that he believes is fueling such attacks. “We need to take this opportunity to call for a reduction in the ridiculous and inflammatory political rhetoric coming from too many corners of our politics,” he said.

“We can disagree with one another, we can debate one another, but we cannot tell the American people that one candidate is a fascist, and if he’s elected, it is going to be the end of American democracy.”

The senator specifically criticized individuals on the left, including members of Kamala Harris’s inner circle and a New York Democrat congressman Goldman, for using language that could incite violence.

“If you tell the American people that this person is the end of democracy… that this person needs to be eliminated, most of them, thank God, are going to ignore you. But some crazy person is going to take matters into their own hands.”

“I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say we have a ‘both sides’ problem. But you know the big difference between conservatives and liberals? No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months.”

He concluded with a warning that the current political rhetoric could lead to catastrophic consequences.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt by it, and it’s going to destroy this country. Somebody is going to get hurt. Do you think about what an incredible wound it would open up in the United States of America if that happens?”

WATCH: