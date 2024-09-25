James O’Keefe Announces New Film on Migrant Industrial Complex Dubbed “Line in the Sand” – Premieres October 10th Exclusively on The Tucker Carlson Network (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe Tuesday evening announced his new film on the migrant industrial complex dubbed “Line in the Sand” premieres October 10th on the Tucker Carlson Network.

“Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S. border crisis like never before: Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S. funded child detention camps. Watch this gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change,” O’Keefe Media Group said.

Watch the trailer:

WORLD PREMIERE Line in the Sand (2024) – Official Trailer | James O’Keefe, Debut Film Undercover journalist James O'Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O'Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/iLdWL9RtRp — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 25, 2024

James O’Keefe joined Tucker Carlson in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday.

LINE IN THE SAND premiering October 10 only on TCN. https://t.co/hkguXOK4A6 pic.twitter.com/srfyMa0qbE — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) September 25, 2024

O’Keefe was detained near the Canadian border by the Vermont State Police on Monday night before he announced the trailer for his new film on the migrant industrial complex.