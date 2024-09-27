Jack Smith Pushes For Redacted Version of 180-Page Hit Piece to be Released to do the Maximum Damage to Trump Before Election

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday pushed to publicly release a redacted version of his 180-page ‘opening brief’ with cherry-picked quotes to do the maximum damage to Trump shortly before the presidential election.

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday approved Jack Smith’s request to submit a 180-page ‘opening brief’ on President Trump in the January 6 DC case.

Trump’s attorneys previously asked Chutkan to deny Jack Smith’s request to file a 180-page opening brief because it is quadruple the page limit in DC.

“The Motion is a new development illustrating the unprecedented and irregular nature of the Office’s approach on remand, as they are seeking permission to file a document that would quadruple the standard page limits in this District. The Office cites no case in which such relief was granted, just as they cited no authority for the previous request to file a free-standing brief relating to Presidential immunity that is not responsive to a pending defense motion,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a 9-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Trump’s attorneys rightfully argued that Jack Smith’s allegations presented through the 180-page document will “enter the dialogue around the election.”

They also argued that the gag order prevents Trump from even responding to the allegations and explaining in detail why Jack Smith’s selective biased account is inaccurate.

Jack Smith is now pushing to release cherry-picked quotes from witnesses to do the most damage to Trump in the weeks leading up to the election.

“Rather, the public’s interest is fully vindicated by accessing the substantive material in the Government’s filing,” Jack Smith’s filing said, according to ABC News. “For example, the unredacted substance of what a witness said is more important, for purposes of public access, than the redacted identity of the specific person who said it.”

ABC News reported:

A day after filing a sealed brief seeking to justify his superseding indictment against Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith is pushing to file a public version of the brief that includes “substantive” summaries of what investigators learned from witnesses in the former president’s federal election interference case. In his lengthy brief filed under seal on Thursday, Smith presented his case for how the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity does not apply to Trump’s criminal case, in which the former president is accused of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In their filing Friday, prosecutors argued that releasing a version of the brief that removes the names of witnesses other than Vice President Mike Pence — and also redacts nonpublic information sources — would respect the court’s orders and serve the public’s interest in the case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan set a schedule in Jack Smith’s opening brief.

If she releases Jack Smith’s 180-page monstrosity, it won’t be until mid to late October.