JUST IN: Jack Smith Files Evidence Under Seal in Latest Attack Against President Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed evidence in the January 6 case in his latest attack against President Trump.

With 40 days to go until the presidential election, Jack Smith sent Judge Tanya Chutkan evidence in the January 6 case.

Judge Chutkan will decide whether to release the filing to the public.

President Trump’s attorneys are expected to object to the release of the filing.

The size of the filing was not disclosed, however, Judge Chutkan granted Jack Smith’s request to file a 180-page ‘opening brief’ on President Trump in the January 6 DC case.

Jack Smith knows he can’t get to trial before the election so he is trying to release a “hit piece” on Trump in the January 6 case as he addresses the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Trump’s attorneys previously asked Chutkan to deny Jack Smith’s request to file a 180-page opening brief because it is quadruple the page limit in DC.

“The Motion is a new development illustrating the unprecedented and irregular nature of the Office’s approach on remand, as they are seeking permission to file a document that would quadruple the standard page limits in this District. The Office cites no case in which such relief was granted, just as they cited no authority for the previous request to file a free-standing brief relating to Presidential immunity that is not responsive to a pending defense motion,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a 9-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

CNN reported: