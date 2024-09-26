It’s Something in the Water: NIH Confirms Fluoride Exposure Linked to Lower IQ in Children

This week a federal judge ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over concerns about the currently recommended fluoride levels in drinking water throughout the country.

Judge Edward Chen issued the ruling on Tuesday, citing a recent review by the National Institutes of Health which concluded that higher levels of fluoride may be linked to lower IQ in children.

“In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States,” Judge Chen wrote in his ruling.

If the ‘experts’ at the NIH are admitting something so shocking, the evidence must be overwhelming.

Unfortunately, it is. Studies going back decades have backed up the claims, but they have largely been dismissed and ignored.

From the NIH report:

“The NTP monograph concluded that higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children. The NTP review was designed to evaluate total fluoride exposure from all sources and was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoridated drinking water alone. It is important to note, however, that there were insufficient data to determine if the low fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L currently recommended for U.S. community water supplies has a negative effect on children’s IQ. The NTP uses 4 confidence levels – high, moderate, low, or very low – to characterize the strength of scientific evidence that associates a particular health outcome with an exposure. After evaluating studies published through October 2023, the NTP Monograph concluded there is moderate confidence in the scientific evidence that showed an association between higher levels of fluoride and lower IQ in children. The determination about lower IQs in children was based primarily on epidemiology studies in non-U.S. countries such as Canada, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Mexico where some pregnant women, infants, and children received total fluoride exposure amounts higher than 1.5 mg fluoride/L of drinking water. The U.S. Public Health Service currently recommends 0.7 mg/L, and the World Health Organization has set a safe limit for fluoride in drinking water of 1.5 mg/L. The NTP found no evidence that fluoride exposure had adverse effects on adult cognition.”

This ruling puts a spotlight on the alarming consequences of excessive fluoride exposure, especially for the most vulnerable among us—our children.

The movement against high fluoride levels also mirrors broader health initiatives to regulate toxins in drinking water and food supply of Americans.

Rather than respecting individual liberties and allowing families to choose what they consume, government agencies often impose blanket regulations without acknowledging the harm they cause.

Activists like RFK Jr. have been shining a light on what many perceive as a government-sanctioned assault on the health of Americans via agencies such as the FDA which green-lights the distribution of toxic and addictive chemicals in our food.

The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children. pic.twitter.com/Rf04MrF9e8 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 25, 2024

The recent ruling by Judge Edward Chen stands as an important moment in America’s ongoing battle against the unchecked power of federal agencies like the EPA and FDA which seem to only serve as a detriment to public health.