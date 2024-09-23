Israeli Lawyer Assaf Shmuelevitz Infiltrates IDF During October 7th Attack: Shared Operational Information to Anti-Netanyahu Protest Movement and Likely with the US State Dept.

This is a guest post.

Infiltration of the IDF Southern Command

On the morning of October 7th, during the Hamas attack on Israel, Assaf Shmuelevitz, a young lawyer, infiltrated the IDF Southern Command and gained access to highly sensitive military meetings.

Among these was a critical briefing where Defense Minister Yoav Galant was present. Shmuelevitz was exposed to real-time intelligence on military operations, war strategies, and vital information about hostages and the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The infiltration occurred at a moment when decisions made in these meetings could alter the course of the conflict, highlighting the urgent need to act on collected intelligence in the first few hours of an attack.

How the Infiltration Occurred

Shmuelevitz’s initial attempt to enter the Southern Command failed, but he returned with a strategy.

Attaching himself to a well-known retired Lieutenant Colonel, Shmuelevitz was able to gain entry by presenting only a driver’s license, and he falsely claimed to hold a higher military rank than his past service.

Dressed in appropriate military attire, Shmuelevitz’s disguise was meticulous and pre-planned. Upon entering, he avoided security by bringing a second phone without a SIM card to bypass detection. Inside, he covertly took photographs of classified military screens and recorded overheard conversations.

The Espionage Plan

Sections 2 and 27 of the indictment against Shmuelevitz indicate that his actions were part of a broader, well-coordinated plan. However, critical details about the plan’s origin, purpose, and those who may have devised it remain undisclosed.

Knesset Member (MK) Almog Cohen pointed out that the silence on these key details suggests an intentional cover-up, likely to protect powerful individuals involved in the operation.

The indictment’s ambiguity raises concerns about who received the critical intelligence gathered by Shmuelevitz, further complicating the case.

Photographing Classified Military Data

According to the indictment, Shmuelevitz’s espionage extended to photographing some of the most classified military computer screens, revealing sensitive information about Israel’s military plans and operations.

These screens, located in highly secure rooms, were not supposed to be accessible to unauthorized personnel. Shmuelevitz managed to photograph them undetected, raising serious concerns about internal security breaches within the IDF.

MK Cohen expressed disbelief, questioning how such a significant breach could occur in one of the IDF’s most secure command centers.

Entering a Southern Command Briefing and Deception

After gaining unauthorized access, Shmuelevitz participated in a Southern Command briefing, falsely presenting himself as an operations intelligence officer.

After the briefing, he manipulated a senior officer, directing him to a soldier with a specific role, and convinced her to sit with him.

Shmuelevitz used the soldier’s phone without her knowledge, sending WhatsApp messages to himself that made it appear as though she had requested his assistance in streamlining operations. This false narrative helped him bolster the perception that he held a meaningful role within the command center.

Obtaining False Appointment Letters

Shmuelevitz further manipulated IDF personnel by obtaining fraudulent appointment letters. The day after the attack, he approached an assistant to a former commander, requesting a document that would authorize him to carry out specific actions within the IDF Southern Command.

The assistant, trusting Shmuelevitz, signed the document without verifying its contents, effectively giving him authority over operations.

Two days later, Shmuelevitz escalated his deception, obtaining another letter that granted him command of a special unit tasked with covert operations.

He manipulated the situation further by exploiting the chaos of the ongoing conflict, convincing a senior officer to sign the letter without thoroughly reviewing it. The officer later realized the mistake but did not act swiftly enough to retrieve the document, further complicating the case.

Connections to ‘Achim Leneshek’ (Brothers in Arms)

The involvement of members of the Achim Leneshek (Brothers in Arms) an anti-Netayahu organization in this case adds another layer of intrigue. The indictment reveals that Shmuelevitz brought a former F16 pilot and a former officer, both affiliated with Achim Leneshek, into the base without proper authorization.

These individuals participated in meetings with senior officials, and their presence has fueled speculation that influential political figures are being protected.

Ayala Hasson’s investigative reports further revealed that these individuals, known for their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, were potentially involved in the espionage plan.

Hasson pointed out that despite their involvement, no charges have been filed against them, suggesting a deeper political motive behind the cover-up. The Achim Leneshek group had been critical of Netanyahu’s government and had even stated that its members would refuse to serve in the IDF due to the judicial reform efforts.

Shmuelevitz’s Background and Lev Kachol

Assaf Shmuelevitz, trained as a lawyer, began his career as an assistant in the Deputy Attorney General’s office, gaining access to sensitive legal matters and insights into Israel’s judicial system.

Before the October 7th incident, Shmuelevitz was involved in a controversial humanitarian organization called Lev Kachol, which coordinated relief efforts during the Ukrainian war.

However, the organization was accused of mishandling donations, with claims that the funds never reached their intended recipients. His involvement in Lev Kachol raised further questions about his true motivations, as many people disassociated from him due to the controversy.

Despite this, Shmuelevitz had notable connections with Israeli elites, including former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, and had spoken before Knesset committees on various occasions.

His political and social connections have fueled suspicions about his intentions and how he was able to infiltrate one of Israel’s most secure military bases so easily.

Political Fallout and Delayed Military Operations

According to MK Almog Cohen, Shmuelevitz’s actions may have caused a delay in crucial military operations, including plans to rescue hostages and target Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Cohen revealed that the Gaza war was originally scheduled to begin on a specific date, but senior IDF officers called for its postponement due to concerns that operational plans had been compromised by Shmuelevitz’s infiltration.

Cohen’s exposure of the case on Channel 14’s Hapatriotim program has prompted a backlash.

In response, Israeli prosecutors reopened an old case against Cohen from his time as a special operations police officer, where he was accused of beating a terrorist.

This move has been viewed as an attempt to silence Cohen and prevent further revelations about the espionage case. Similarly, MK Tali Gottlieb reported being told by various political figures and police officials to stay quiet about the scandal.

The Role of Ayala Hasson’s Reporting

Investigative journalist Ayala Hasson has played a pivotal role in exposing the deeper layers of this scandal. On her television program, Hasson revealed that Shmuelevitz’s former commander in the IDF had denied claims that Shmuelevitz suffered from psychiatric issues, contradicting the state’s portrayal of him as mentally unstable.

Psychiatric professionals who reviewed videos of Shmuelevitz publicly also challenged the assertion that he was unwell, raising concerns that the psychiatric diagnosis was being used as a tool to suppress him.

Hasson further reported that Shmuelevitz’s psychiatric evaluation was conducted via Zoom, a method deemed inadequate for such a serious case.

Her revelations have led to widespread fear that Shmuelevitz is being silenced, with comparisons being drawn to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who died under mysterious circumstances in custody.

Hasson’s reporting has been crucial in keeping public attention on the case and in questioning the motivations of those involved in suppressing the truth.

Unanswered Questions and Growing Speculation

The espionage case involving Assaf Shmuelevitz has left Israel with far more questions than answers. Who devised the plan, and why? What role did Achim Leneshek and its influential members play in the operation? And most importantly, who received the classified intelligence that Shmuelevitz gathered during his time inside the IDF Southern Command?

MK Almog Cohen and journalist Ayala Hasson’s investigations suggest that the truth is being deliberately concealed. As more details emerge, the implications for Israel’s security and political integrity continue to grow, raising concerns about how deeply compromised the country’s military institutions may have been during one of its most critical moments in recent history.

The public awaits further revelations as pressure mounts on Israeli officials to come clean about the full extent of this espionage scandal.