Irish Teacher Arrested for the Third Time for Refusing To Give in to ‘Trans’ Agenda

Enoch Burke is a devout Christian teacher who formerly taught at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co. Westmeath, Ireland.

According to their website, while the school is associated with the Church of Ireland, they appear to bow to the trans agenda.

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that Burke was put on paid administrative for refusing to address a trans student as “they.”

Despite an order barring him from the campus, Burke continued to show up on campus and was arrested and jailed for contempt of court and spent three months in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison.

Ultimately, the school board dismissed Burke.

Despite the firing, Burke continued to show up to the school, and in September 2023, he was arrested again.

At the start of the 2024 school year, Burke was arrested for a third time and taken into custody by Ireland’s Garda (police force).

Burke protested his right to be at the school and told arresting officers, “I have a right to work here, I have a right to be here.”

“I’m not going to turn my back on my duty to my students.”

Following the arrest, Burke was sent back to Mountjoy Prison with a review of his case scheduled for October 11.

An account on X run on Burke’s behalf shared, “BREAKING: Teacher Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to endorse and affirm transgender ideology.”

“Judge Barry O’Donnell, who made almost €400,000 from 2016-2018 representing TUSLA as a barrister, ordered his arrest.”

“TUSLA is the Irish State ‘Child Protection’ agency, an organisation saturated with LGBT ideology, urging staff recently to learn about cross-dressers and drag performers, and making acceptance of LGBT and transgender ideology a condition for fostering children.”

“What a mockery to expect Enoch Burke, a Christian teacher, to sit before this man and expect justice.”

