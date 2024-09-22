Irish Pub Hilariously Mocks Virtue-Signaling Tourist Center That Chided Them for Using Peat Fire

As temperatures start to fall, JJ Houghs Singing Pub in Banagher, Ireland, posted a cheeky photo to Facebook of two customers sitting beside a peat fire warming up.

But virtue-signalers never sleep and also seem to lack humor, so the woke local tourist center, Working Holiday Ireland, took the opportunity to publicly reprimand the owners for burning peat (also called turf).

The Working Holiday Ireland website says the organization “is for those planning to visit the magical emerald Isle on a working holiday or simply just to relax on holiday!!”

Working Holiday Ireland posted a comment under the sweet photo saying, “I see you’re burning turf?! Carbon footprint guys…”

JJ’s owners did not hold back in their hilarious and accurate reply.

“Its how we Heat the Pub. Looking at your page you rely on tourists from abroad coming to Ireland correct? How do they get here? They hardly swam. How would you quantify and compare the emissions of a Boeing 747 to a small turf fire.”

“How do your guests get around Ireland when they arrive, do they walk?”

“I also see by your page you promote Dunnes Stores, who have 138 stores in Ireland and abroad, do you query their carbon footprint?”

“When your guests are here do you check their clothing to ensure they aren’t made of synthetic polyester,a byproduct of petroleum.”

“Did you write your critique of my turf fire on a phone or laptop? Both of which were developed and are powered by fossil fuel technology. Maybe think before criticising a small family run pubs turf fire.”

“Maybe call in some day and I’ll give you my carbon footprint up your hole.”

The exchange went viral and brought the small skirmish onto a bigger stage.

JJ’s followed up after garnering international attention.

“When we posted a seemingly innocuous picture of our first turf fire of the season, little did we realise there was a virtue signaling troll waiting in the long grass armed and ready to snipe at one of the main pillars of Ireland, the turf fire.”

“We were delighted with the messages of support which reveal that people are still proud of the traditions and heritage that make us Irish.”

“From that first discovery of fire, it has contributed to the development of culture and language throughout the ages and continues to be the centrepiece of the Tradional Irish Pub where we gather to converse, communicate while sometimes being lewd and lascivious but always good craic.”

“Do not hasten to abandon all tradition just yet.”