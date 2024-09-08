If You Think It’s Okay to Kill People in Order to Get Rich, You’re on Their Side” – Tucker Carlson Responds to the Cheney Clan Endorsing Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

On Friday, former US Vice President Dick Cheney, a leading government warmonger, announced that he was endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The last prominent politician he endorsed was his terrible daughter Liz Cheney who lost her primary in Wyoming in a landslide.

On Saturday night Tucker Carlson responded to this news during a speech in Colorado Springs with Tulsi Gabbard.

Tucker Carlson: Maybe you haven’t checked your phone today to see that Dick Cheney and his horrible daughter have endorsed Kamala Harris. Dick Cheney. Now, why is that? What does Dick Cheney have in common with Kamala Harris? It’s really interesting, actually, because they’re constantly telling us that the divides are along race and gender. They were always telling us, Dick Cheney is this rich white guy, and Kamala Harris is this oppressed woman of color. They’ve got nothing in common. But actually, they have everything in common because they’re both neocons. That’s exactly right. They have everything in common. It tells you what a lie this race and gender stuff is. That’s not the divide. The divide is in your heart. If you think it’s okay to kill people in order to get rich, you’re on their side. If you don’t, you’re on our side, no matter what you look like.

Truth.

Via Wall Street Silver and Catturd2.