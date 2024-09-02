“I Was a Kamala Harris Supporter. That Changed After an Illegal Alien Murdered My Son” – Pro-Trump Super PAC Releases Devastating Ad on Kamala’s Border Horror (VIDEO)

Pro-Trump super PAC “Preserve America” released a devastating ad highlighting Kamala Harris’s deadly open border policies.

“Border Czar” Kamala Harris allowed more than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – to pour over the border since Biden took office in January 2021.

Now they’re raping and killing innocent Americans.

Illegal aliens are raping young women and underage girls and dangerous Venezuelan gangs are taking over entire apartment buildings in Colorado because of Kamala Harris.

Innocent Americans are also being killed by illegal alien drunk drivers.

California resident Don Rosenberg said he supported Kamala Harris until his son was murdered by an illegal alien.

Don Rosenberg’s 25-year-old son Drew Rosenberg was killed by an illegal alien driver in 2010.

“He was just coming home one night, and an illegal alien tried to make a last-second left-hand turn, and they collided,” Rosenberg previously said describing the killing of his son.

Rosenberg said if the driver had stopped and called for help, his son would still be alive, Fox News reported.

“Instead, he accelerated, drove over his body, got stuck, backed up, drove over him a second time, and then went forward. Somebody jumped in front of his car and he stopped with his with a tire on my son’s abdomen,” Don Rosenberg said.

Don Rosenberg appeared in an released by Preserve America.

“I was a Kamala Harris supporter. That changed after an illegal alien murdered my son — running him over, then driving back and forth over Drew’s body three times,” Don Rosenberg said in a new ad released by Pro-Trump super PAC Preserve America.

“The man who killed my son had been arrested previously, but Kamala Harris let him go,” Don Rosenberg said.

WATCH: