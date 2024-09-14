“I Grew Up in a Neighborhood of Folks Who Were Very Proud of Their Lawn, Ya Know?” – Kamala Harris When Asked to Detail Her Plan to Bring Down Prices (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one, solo interview with Action News anchor Brian Taff on Friday during her visit to Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

This is Kamala Harris’s first interview since Tuesday night’s debate and she sure sounds a lot different than she did earlier this week.

Brian Taff asked Harris to detail her plan to bring down prices.

Grocery prices are up more than 20% since Kamala Harris took office. She cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which created the worst inflation crisis in more than 100 years.

“You talk about bringing down prices, making life more affordable for people. What are one or two specific things you have in mind for that?” Brian Taff asked Harris.

Kamala Harris did not have the same confidence she had during the debate. She began nervously babbling about her neighbor’s lawn.

“Well, I’ll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised by sister and me. She worked very hard,” Harris said.

“I grew up in a community of hard-working people, you know? Construction workers and nurses and teachers. You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn. Ya know?” Harris said rambling about nonsense.

Pin drop silence.

“When I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people, and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business,” she said.

“So my opportunity economy plan includes giving startups a $50,000 tax deduction to start their small business. It used to be $5,000. Nobody can start a small business with $5,000,” Harris continued.

Kamala Harris then claimed she’s going to give first-time homebuyers a $25,000 down payment assistance.

Home prices will only increase, but Brian Taff didn’t push back on Kamala Harris’s financially illiterate ideas.

“Opportunity economy means, look, we don’t have enough housing in America. We have a housing supply shortage, and what that means, in particular, for so many younger Americans, the American Dream is elusive, it’s just actually not attainable,” said Harris.

“To help people who just want to get their foot in the door, literally, and so giving first-time homebuyers a $25,000 down payment assistance,” she said.

WATCH: