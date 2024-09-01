“I Don’t Believe You for a Second” – Absolutely BRUTAL! – Canadian Worker Stuns Justin Trudeau by Calling Him Out to His Face (VIDEO)

Canadian worker levels Justin Trudeau at a public appearance. He was not buying the BS.

 

This is why horrible failed leftists like Kamala Harris always stage their events. They hate being exposed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently brought donuts to a group of construction workers in an attempt to make it look like he supports the common man.

It backfired tremendously.

One worker told off Trudeau and left him stunned when he confronted him, telling him, “I don’t believe you for a second.”

The worker then opened up on how expensive everything is for his family.

And, then he told Trudeau that he’s gonna lose the election.

This was an absolutely brutal exchange.

Justin Trudeau: We got donuts over here if you want to thank you for your hard work.

Canadian Worker: I can bring some for my kids.

Justin Trudeau: The 25% tariffs we just brought in from Chinese skills to help you out.

Worker: That’s going to keep my job. What about the 40% taxes I’m paying and I don’t have a doctor?

Justin Trudeau: The $400 million in the investment… means you’re going to have a job for many, many years to come.

Worker: I think you’re only here for another year. We won’t see around probably in another year.

Justin Trudeau: That’s what elections are for. That’s right. I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote. Basic choice. We’re going to invest in you in your job?

Worker: I don’t believe you for a second.

Justin Trudeau: Dental care? Do you know anyone got dental care?

Worker: Yeah, I pay for it myself.

Justin Trudeau: Okay.

Worker: We’re like three years behind.

Justin Trudeau: Because you have a job in coverage. Yeah, four people in my family.

Worker: Every time we go for a dental visit, it’s costing me about $50 in my pocket per person. Why? I have a good job. You’re not really doing anything for us, Justin.

Justin Trudeau: Well, actually, we just invested. Half a million people haven’t been to the dentist. Got to go to the dentist over the past few months.

Worker: Probably like my neighbor that doesn’t go to work because she’s lazy. She just doesn’t go to work. She lives the same way as I do.

Justin Trudeau: Most Canadian has tried to stick up to each other. That’s what we’re going to be doing. Good luck and take care of you, sir.

Worker: No, I’m good. Thank you. All right. Have a nice day.

Justin Trudeau: Have a good day, sir. The other guy, they got the donuts. Excellent.

That was one of the best takedowns- Ever!

Video via Midnight Rider.

