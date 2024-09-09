Hollywood Bowl Cancels Concert at the Last Minute Due to Power Outage Amid Heat Wave – Thousands of Customers in the Dark

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

The Hollywood Bowl canceled a concert at the last minute on Sunday evening due to a power outage amid a sweltering heat wave in Los Angeles.

“The scheduled performers were Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits, as part of a KCRW Festival event,” ABC 7 reported.

Thousands of customers were in the dark on Sunday evening.

“The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had about 6,600 customers without power, out of 1.5 million customers total, as of Sunday afternoon. The agency said it had restored power to more than 71,000 customers since the start of the current heat wave.” ABC 7 reported.

“Due to a power outage at the Hollywood Bowl, tonight’s concert is canceled,” the venue posted to X on Sunday evening at 6:22.

Concertgoers and others blasted Democrat policies after the Hollywood Bowl canceled the concert.

Meanwhile California Democrats are busy banning gas-powered vehicles and diesel trucks even though the state can’t keep the lights on during heat waves and wind storms.

