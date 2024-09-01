Historic Shift: Right-Wing AfD Poised for Landmark Victory in German State Election, Exit Polls — Despite Constant Persecution by Globalist Elites

As TGP Paul Seran reported on Saturday, in the run-up to Sunday’s state elections in the Eastern part of Germany, the mainstream globalist parties and the media were panicking over the country’s preference for the right-wing AfD party.

This is despite the elites’ endless plotting and public attacks on the common-sense party in the state media.

These media attacks have led to several assaults on AfD members in recent years by radical leftists. The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with one of the top AfD politicians in October about the brutal attacks on AfD members.

It's been 35 years since the Berlin Wall fell, and on the east side of the old 'iron curtain', the AfD is surging.

Politico reported:

"Ahead of three state elections across eastern Germany this September — including in Saxony and Thuringia this Sunday — the once-fringe party is polling first or close to first in all contests. That success is due to the party’s increasingly deep roots in small towns across the east like Großschirma, where in municipal and European Parliament elections in June, the AfD won around half the local vote, illustrating the extent to which it has become the dominant political power in the area. The fact that so many voters in eastern Germany are increasingly embracing the far right points to the core issue underlying the divide: a stark loss of trust in the mainstream parties, institutions and the media. In the state of Saxony alone, only 41 percent of people are satisfied with the functioning of their democracy, according to a survey commissioned by the state government. Only one in ten people said they trust political parties, and only 15 percent said they trust the media."

The AfD party has grown by embedding itself in the local level, where it has common-sense policies that normalize their existence away from the caricature of itself painted by the globalist goons.

AfD's surge in support comes despite the persecution it suffers from state-level domestic intelligence authorities.

On Sunday, the AfD won decisive victories in the German state elections of Saxony and Thuringia.

With 33.5% of all votes @AfD just became the largest party in the German federal state of Thuringia and the second largest in Saxony with 31.5%. Amazing news. If even the Germans stop being intimidated and are rising up; there’s real hope for the rest of Europe. pic.twitter.com/s5HbyWabdH — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 1, 2024

The globalists had a horrible day. They are going to have to pick up their attacks on the people.