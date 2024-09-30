Hillary Clinton Warns October Surprise Will Upend Election (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton predicted an October surprise would upend the 2024 election during remarks for an episode of “Firing Line Show” with Margaret Hoover.

Margaret Hoover teed up Hillary Clinton by leaning into the idea that Hillary is just like Cassandra, the Greek mythological figure who could see the future and the prophesies but was never believed.

“Putting that Cassandra hat on for the moment, but we’re listening, what is something you see happening in the near future that we should be taking more seriously?” Margaret Hoover asked Hillary Clinton.

Clinton trashed President Trump and predicted an October surprise would befall Kamala Harris – and surprise, surprise – it involves the Russians and the pro-Trump media.

“I anticipate there will be a full-court press in October,” Hillary Clinton said. “The digital airwaves will be filled.”

“There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Hillary said as she whined about “pro-Trump media sites” like The Gateway Pundit.

Hillary Clinton said she doesn’t know what the October surprise will be.

“This is dangerous stuff! It starts online often on the dark web. It migrates. It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody which makes sure it has about 100% coverage and people believe it!” Hillary said.

“So I don’t know what it’s going to be but it will be something and we will have to work very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is,” Hillary said pushing for censorship of conservative media.

WATCH: