An office retreat to hike Colorado’s Mount Shavano might not have engendered the kind of team spirit outdoor bonding ventures are expected to produce.

That’s because when the group of 15 hikers who had begun their adventures on the morning of August 23 reunited that evening, one of them was missing, according to KDVR-TV.

Although efforts took place to find him, the lost hiker ended up spending the night on the mountain.

The day began when the group split in two, heading for different locations on the mountain.

The Washington Post reported that Chaffee County Search and Rescue South said that the hiker who would end up on his own was in the group heading for the summit, but hiked at his own pace and lost the trail.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue South posted on Facebook that the hiker’s troubles began after the hiker reached the summit at about 11:30 a.m.

He became disoriented, and also found that the hikers who had come before him had taken trail markers with them after they descended from the summit, making the hiker’s situation worse.

The hiker went the wrong way, then reached out to his co-workers. The rescue group did not name the hiker or the company involved in the incident.

“Concerned for himself, he sent a pin drop to co-workers already descending,” the Chaffee County SAR South said. “These co-workers informed him his route was wrong and to climb back up the slope to regain the trail.”

At about 4 p.m., the hiker was near the trail he needed to reach, but then storms rolled in. He became disoriented and ended up in an area with no cell service.

Rescuers were notified at 9 p.m. that the hiker was still missing. A drone and two search teams responded, but high winds and freezing rain limited what they could accomplish overnight.

A helicopter search also proved fruitless.

The hiker had been on the move, and at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 reached an area with cell service, where the hiker called 911.

“He reported being very disoriented on his descent, and falling at least 20 times on the steep slopes,” the post said, adding “After the last fall he was unable to get back up, but very luckily regained enough cell service to make his call.”

Rescue crews were able to reach the hiker, and after multiple teams responded to rescue him, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The rescue group closed with an admonition to all hikers.

“We’d also again like to remind everyone recreating in the backcountry to always hike with a partner, pack some bright clothing and remember to toss the 10 Essentials in your daypack,” the post said.

“This hiker was phenomenally lucky to have regained cell service when he did, and to still have enough consciousness and wherewithal to call 911,” the post said.

