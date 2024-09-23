“A High Tech Lynching” – Greg Kelly Argues the Same Perverts who Sexualize Kids – Feign Outrage Over Mark Robinson’s Alleged Porn Site Comments (VIDEO)

The same party that sexualizes children is lecturing Mark Robinson to drop out of the race for governor in North Carolina today.

Robinson is accused of posting a controversial comment on a porn site ten years ago – Hunter Biden posted his own porn videos online with hookers and crack cocaine – and the same people said NOTHING!

Mark Robinson is an African-American Republican and rising star in the party.

Last week CNN released a hit piece targeting North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (R) in a blatant attempt to sabotage a rising conservative star.

CNN released of a report alleging Robinson made offensive comments on a pornographic website called “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012, “in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery.”

Robinson wasted no time responding, releasing a fiery video denouncing the CNN report as a smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by his Democrat opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein.

On Friday night Greg Kelly pointed out the obvious – Republicans are being played:

Greg Kelly: Mark Robinson, the Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina. He is running for governor right now, folks. There is an urgent effort to get him out of the race. Sir, remain strong. He can win this thing. Winning it just might be pivotal for Donald Trump winning North Carolina. It is a phony baloney scandal. I’ll get to it in a second. But first, this is how this guy arrived on the scene, a regular dude with a job and with concerns about his Second Amendment rights. He showed up at a town hall meeting had a few things to say about some of the unconstitutional laws they were throwing around.

Mark Robinson: What I want to know is, when are you all going to start standing up for the majority? You want to turn around and restrict my right, constitutional right, that’s spelled out in black and white. You want to restrict my right to buy a firearms and protect myself. I am the majority. The majority of the people in this city are law abiding, and they follow the law, and they want their constitutional right to be able to bear arms. The bottom line is when that Second Amendment was written, whether the frame was liked it or not, they wrote it for everybody, and I am everybody.

Greg Kelly: I love it. I love it. That went viral. It catapulted him into political startup. He is now the Lieutenant governor, might be the next governor if he doesn’t drop out. There’s pressure to drop out, but he says he’s not going to do it, please, sir. I don’t think he is, actually. Now, why? What happened? This, a fake news story about some internet activity he may or may not have had on a pornography site 10 years ago. Like that’s going to shock anybody, really, in this day and age. It’s not! And quite frankly, it shouldn’t. I’ll talk about that in a moment. Let’s be real here, okay? He made this statement just a little while ago.

Mark Robinson: Folks, this race right now, our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from the substantive issues and focus on what you are concerned with to salacious tabloid trash. We cannot allow that to happen. Folks, we’ve seen this type of stuff in the past as well. Clarence Thomas famously once said he was the victim of a high tech lynching. Well, it looks like Mark Robinson is, too.

Greg Kelly: Yeah, they did do that. You know what they did to Clarence Thomas? They went to the video store to find out what he was renting, and they put that in the newspaper. Oh, there may have been adult films in that list. Oh, boy, this is an adult website from 10 years ago, and he may or may not have made a comment on it. Pornography has exploded, okay? It’s not exactly taboo. Maybe it should be. People get hooked on this stuff. This is the great thing about Mark Robinson, though, and quite frankly, MAGA in general.

The sexualization of kids is completely, totally offensive and wrong to all of us. This is democratic mainstream policy right now. I don’t care what the guy may have said or not have said. I don’t hold it against him. It’s none of my business or yours or anybody else’s. Let’s get real here and good luck. Lieutenant Governor, soon to be governor, I hope, Mark Robinson. All right.