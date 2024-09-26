HE’S SHOT: Biden Randomly Starts Screaming Out of Nowhere, Claims Second Amendment Was “Never Meant to Be Absolute” (VIDEO)

by
Biden delivers remarks on gun violence

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on ‘gun violence in America.’

Biden began screaming out of nowhere as he launched an attack on the Second Amendment.

“Never was the Second Amendment meant to be absolute! Back when it was passed, you could not own a cannon! No, I’m not joking!” Biden shouted.

“It was never absolute! Never! Never! Never!” Biden shouted.

Biden is completely shot. Kamala Harris covered up Biden’s cognitive decline.

WATCH:

The cannon argument has been repeatedly debunked.

According to historians, there is not one example of a law banning private ownership of cannons.

Biden got four Pinocchio’s by Washington Post fact-checkers for his lie about cannon ownership.

Joe Biden has made similar remarks in the past.

Joe Biden previously said of the Second Amendment while he announced executive actions on gun control: “No Amendment is absolute.”

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 