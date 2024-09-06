HE’S SHOT: Biden Begins Shouting Out of Nowhere During Speech in Ann Arbor, Michigan (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday to visit the United Association Local 190’s Job Training Center.

Biden at the event in Michigan signed an executive order aimed at promoting high-quality jobs.

“The Good Jobs EO promotes strong labor standards such as family-sustaining wages, workplace safety, and the free and fair opportunity to join a union, and encourages agencies to implement these standards through their Investing in America programs,” the White House laughably said in a statement.

Joe Biden is completely cooked.

Kamala Harris covered up Biden’s cognitive decline so she could steal all of his delegates after he was pushed out of the 2024 race.

Harris also took all of Joe Biden’s donor money.

Biden attacked Trump as he struggled through his teleprompter speech.

“Welluhhh I like tuhh puht the other, that other nominee for president, the former president, I’d like to put him in the middle of Arizona for awhile!” Biden the bully said.

Joe Biden began shouting out of nowhere.

He’s completely shot.

“A trillion three hundred billion dollars over ten years! And we reduced the budget at the same time!” Biden shouted.

