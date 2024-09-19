HE’S SHOT: After Trashing Trump, Joe Biden Claims He “Never Once Spoke” to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Since He Became President – Then This Video Surfaces

Biden delivers remarks at the Economic Club in DC

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks at the Economic Club of Washington DC. He took a victory lap and claimed the economy is roaring again after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week slashed interest rates by a whopping 50 basis points – this is the biggest rate cut since 2008.

Of course, the Fed’s goal is to boost Kamala Harris with such an aggressive rate cut shortly before the election.

Former Trump economic advisor Steve Moore said the 50 basis point rate cut is election interference.

Joe Biden took a shot at Trump for his previous statements criticizing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then claimed that he has never once spoken to Powell since he became president because he respects the independence of the Federal Reserve.

“And by the way, I have never once spoken to the Chairman of the Fed since I became president,” Biden said on Thursday.

Here’s Joe Biden meeting with Jerome Powell in the Oval Office:

