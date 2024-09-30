HERO: Loving Father Stabs Crazed Man to Death After Thug Attacks Him and His Young Child in Beverly Hills (VIDEO)

Unacceptable violence, thanks to the Democrat Party, struck one of the wealthiest cities in America last weekend with a crazed thug violently attacking a father and his helpless two-year-old child. But in this case, the victim came out on top and made the assailant pay the ultimate price.

The dad also had help from a Good Samaritan who managed to distract the suspect and possibly save his life.

As KTLA reported, the Beverly Hills Police Department revealed that a call came in around 2:51 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding “unknown trouble” in the 100 block of Spalding Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a severe stab wound.

Reports confirm that the man has attacked a father and his helpless toddler with a knife, causing the dad to spring into action to protect himself and his child. The father proceeded to fight the thug, and both ended up suffering stab wounds in the process.

Beverly Hills Police eventually caught up to the wounded suspect, who was trying to break into an apartment building when they arrived. He was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The heroic father survived the encounter and was released from a hospital after getting treated for his injuries. He is cooperating with the police.

Below is a local video report showing the moment police apprehended the dying suspect.

As the fight was happening, a man identified only as Brian pulled up to the scene in his car to help the victims. Once he arrived, the thug stopped his assault and immediately turned to the witness.

He approached Brian’s car and attempted to snatch his dog from the back seat by her collar. Brian immediately got ahold of his dog and managed to save her after a brief but violent struggle with the thug.

Brian explained precisely how the incident went down in an interview with FOX 11 LA:

“I rolled up the window from my window and then forgot that her window was down in the back of the car, so he dove into the back of the car and grabbed her. I reached back, grabbed her, and she’s pulling back and he’s not letting go.

“So I start punching him. I can see his face and he’s just not present, like he was clearly having a psychotic break or something… some kind of drug reaction, whatever, because I was trying the whole time to raise the window, but I wouldn’t go because he had his whole weight on it, and, you know. So then I punched him a couple more times, and he finally kind of got out of the car.”

Police have not identified the now-deceased suspect at this time. Neighbors of the victim told FOX 11 LA they were not surprised by the incident because they have witnessed an increase in crime recently.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Beverly Hills. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police department at 310-285-2125.