HERO: Bodycam Footage Captures the Moment an Indianapolis Police Officer Guns Down Thug After He Catches Him Holding a Helpless Female at Knifepoint (VIDEO)

Bodycam footage released last week captured the moment a brave Indianapolis police officer gunned down a lowlife who was holding a woman hostage at knifepoint and allegedly shot another.

As WRTV reported on Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to callers regarding an incident in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road just after 3 p.m. on June 25, where a woman was shot and several other shots were fired. The callers also revealed that a man slammed his truck into another car in the parking lot of a business on the street.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Elijah Radford. He reportedly knew his alleged victim and the shooting was a result of a “domestic issue.”

The witnesses also reported Radford had put his gun against the helpless woman’s head and pressed the trigger, but the weapon thankfully failed to fire.

Once police officers arrived on the scene, Radford took off in his vehicle. WRTV reveals the officers then decided to split up: one group followed Radford, and another entered the building where the incident occurred and found two injured victims: the woman and another who bravely tried to stop Radford and successfully disarmed him.

The outlet reported the first group of officers proceeded to engage in a high-speed chase with Radford with speeds of up to 100 mph. Radford eventually crashed into a building at an apartment.

Radford then forced his way into the apartment as the police followed. Bodycam footage shows one officer getting out of their vehicle to storm the apartment and confront Radford.

When the officer gets to the door, screams from a woman are heard. The officer races upstairs and confronts Radford, who is holding a knife against a woman’s back. He orders the suspect to surrender.

When Radford refuses, the officer opens fire, killing the suspect and saving the woman’s life.

WRTV notes that both the woman shot by Radford and the injured man were taken to the hospital and treated. The woman held at knifepoint was unharmed, and no officers were injured.