HERE’S YOUR BORDER CZAR: Kamala Harris Caught Chanting “Down, Down with Deportation!” with Disgraced Actor During LA Parade in Resurfaced Footage (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris continues to be the gift that keeps on giving to Team Trump every time her mouth moves.

Today, the Daily Mail obtained footage showing then-Senator Harris attending a 2018 Los Angeles parade, bellowing, “Down down with deportation!” This, of course, contradicts her newly-found ‘tough’ position on open borders.

The outlet notes that Harris was named the grand marshal of the annual parade, which generally honors the contributions of world-famous civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

However, according to the Mail, the forces decided to set aside King’s legacy this year and focus on open borders and the Me Too movement instead. When immigration came up during the rally, Harris joined the protesters in demanding a halt to all deportations of illegal aliens.

“Up up with education, down, down with deportation!” she chants with a smile while surrounded by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, along with hordes of left-wing activists.

WATCH:

The Mail also reveals there was one infamous actor and acquaintance of Harris’s who decided to partake in the protest as well: Jussie Smollett.

As TGP readers know, Smollett infamously claimed back in January 2019 that he was attacked outside a bakery in Chicago in -20 degree weather by two male Trump screaming “this is MAGA Country!” He claimed the two individuals poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.

It later turned out that Smollett paid two brothers to concoct a fake hate crime and was subsequently found guilty. Smollett was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December 2021 and sentenced in March 2022 to 150 days in county jail.

But this did not stop leftist politicians and other celebrities from rallying to his side. Here is what Karris tweeted about Smollett back then, even when it became apparent that Smollett’s story was implausible.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern-day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Look for this new footage, along with Harris’s relationship with Smollett, to appear in a Trump ad soon.