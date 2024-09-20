HERE WE GO: Voters in Montgomery County Receive Ballots with Incorrect Names

Here we go.

Voters in Montgomery County, Maryland received sample ballots with incorrect names.

According to WTOP, the Montgomery County’s Board of Elections sent 132,217 ballots to voters in the 8th Congressional District and many of them were surprised to see they were incorrectly labeled.

An official with the Montgomery BOE said an issue with the spreadsheet used to print the names and addresses led to the errors.

It is unclear how many voters received ballots with the wrong name.

Every voter in the district was emailed a digital version of their sample ballot.

How convenient!

Excerpt from WTOP:

Gilberto Zelaya, with the county’s BOE, said those calls tipped them off to an issue with sample ballot and voter information packet sent to voters whose last names start with “A” or “B.” “Then, as we looked and got into the weeds, we saw that it was the spreadsheet used to print the name and addresses on the sample ballot,” Zelaya said. He said the error in the spreadsheet that was used by the company which prints the ballots led to a “limited number” of ballots arriving with the wrong names on them. Zelaya said the spreadsheet was corrected and replacement sample ballots will be sent out soon. “We’re going to reprint those. We’re going to send them out. But all the information on what the voter received is fine. It’s current,” Zelaya said. When asked if the spreadsheet error, if unaddressed, would lead to a printing error for the official ballots later this year, Zelaya said the answer is no. “Those are two separate systems,” he said.