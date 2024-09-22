Here We Go… 741 Security Officials, Former Military Brass, and Warmongers Sign Letter to Endorse Kamala Harris for President – It’s Spies Who Lie 2.0!

President Donald Trump was the first US President since Jimmy Carter in the 1970s to not enter US troops into new conflicts.

President Donald Trump is also the first US President to bring peace to the Middle East. One of the great foreign policy accomplishments of the Trump administration was mediating the Abraham Peace Accords.

President Donald Trump made history when he organized and signed the historic peace agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September 2020.

It was a spectacular moment in world history!

Trump made the unthinkable, possible. President Trump brought peace to the Middle East between Israel and several Middle Eastern Muslim states.

Trump also isolated Iran and kept peace in Ukraine.

So it really should be no surprise that a gaggle of “security experts” and warmongers signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Kamala and Joe Biden have the worst foreign policy record in modern US history.

The Biden-Harris regime surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban barbarians. They paid off the Iranians with billions of US dollars. They emboldened the terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon. And they watched Russia marched into Ukraine.

The warmongers love this. They’re itching for World War III and they know Trump will bring peace to the world once again.

They can’t have that.

Warmonger reporter Jennifer Griffin, who lost all credibility when she promoted the Trump “Suckers” and “losers” lie.

This outlandish lie that Trump smeared World War I soldiers was debunked by FOIA documents. Even Trump-hater John Bolton rejected this horrible lie.

But Jen Griffin from FOX News ran with it!

On Sunday Jennifer Griffin reported that 741 security “experts”, warmongers, and retired military brass endorsed Kamala Harris for President.

What a crock!

You lost all credibility when you pushed the ‘Suckers’ lie- hope the money’s good https://t.co/1vaYnMvvjI — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) September 22, 2024

These warmongers who are itching for World War III are pushing Kamala!

Where have we seen this before?

It’s Spies Who Lie 2.0! Only with a few hundred warmongers for good measure!