‘Haitian Report’ Publication Confirms Disturbing Practice of Cat Consumption Among Haitians: ‘Cat Meat is a Delicacy that Many… Can’t Resist’

The fake news outlets are in full swing, desperately attempting to debunk yet another shocking but truthful statement made by President Trump.

During a recent debate, Trump said, “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

This comment was immediately met with the standard response from the left-wing media machine: denial, deflection, and outright dismissal of the facts.

Some Democrats even laughed at Trump when he made this statement.

"In Springfield they're eating the dogs."

But despite the orchestrated efforts to brush this story under the rug, evidence is mounting that the practice of consuming pets among Haitian migrants is not some far-fetched, xenophobic fantasy. In fact, it’s a reality that even a Haitian publication, Haitian Report, has confirmed.

The Haitian Report itself acknowledges the tradition of eating cat meat in Haiti. Contrary to the liberal media’s narrative, this is not some wild conspiracy theory.

“Do Haitians eat cats” is one of the top 10 most frequently asked questions ask of Haitians in elementary school, middle school, high school, college, and even professional settings. Unfortunately, many Haitians feel uncomfortable answering this question. I, on the order hand, don’t have this problem. This is why I’m going to spill the beans and let you in on this little secret,” the author wrote back in 2019.

The publication explains that some Haitians—especially those from the countryside—consider cat meat a delicacy, consumed during specific festivities like “Reveillon” on December 24th.

The word “reveillon” is a French term that means “to wake up” and refers to a large meal and party that takes place in Haiti on Christmas Eve.

According to the publication:

“Contrary to popular beliefs, Haitians don’t eat cats because they are poor and hungry. They eat cats because it’s a tradition. The practice of eating cats in Haiti is not a new habit but an old tradition started at the time of slavery. So the practice of eating cat is just as old as Haiti herself. Yes. Haitians eat cows, goats, sheep, chickens, pork, etc., but cat meat is a delicacy that many from the countryside simply can’t resist. Look… having a Reveyon without a cat is just like celebrating Thanksgiving without a turkey. Unless you are a vegetarian, some just have to have it. Why? Well, again, it’s an old tradition.”

The author even explained that “meat is meat” and that in Haiti, cats are not viewed in the same light as they are in North America or Europe, where they are often considered beloved family pets.

According to the author, in Haiti, the practice of eating cat meat persists for several reasons deeply rooted in the country’s cultural norms.

There are no laws designed to prevent people from eating cats.

Most Haitians do not have a human-like relationship with their pets.

Some see cats just like pork, beef, and chicken. So there is no discrimination.

There is no preferential treatment. Meat is meat–whether it is from cats or any other large animals.

Curious about the taste of cat meat? The author claimed that it tastes surprisingly like chicken.

“Cat meat actually tastes like chicken. A scientific explanation for this similarity is that because many animals evolve from a common ancestor, they often taste the same even when they smell differently. When I tried it a few years ago, that was exactly my impression. But to discover if this is true or not, you will have to try it yourself to draw your own conclusion.”

Even more revealing are the comments from 2019 on this article discussing this exact topic.

One commenter wrote, “I was told by a friend of mine who happens to be Haitian that some Haitians will kidnap your cat, kill and eat it if they have a personal problem with you or your family. Of course, not all Haitians will do this. She said they are isolated incidents, but they do happen.”

Another commenter revealed their personal experience, stating, “It was two cats that I feed outside daily, the younger went missing for 3 days, then the neighbor next door said she found the cat dead. I don’t believe her. The bigger cat hasn’t left our yard and has stopped roaming. She is an old Haitian lady. I made jokes prior but was thought…”

Another bluntly wrote, “Disgusting, I have a Haitian family at the end of my street. They probably ate my outside cat cuz I haven’t been able to find them.”